NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medline Inc. (“Medline”) (Nasdaq: MDLN) today announced that Mike Drazin, chief financial officer, and Amanda Laabs, chief product officer, are scheduled to present at Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 2:20pm Eastern Time (ET).

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of Medline’s Investor Relations website at ir.medline.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Medline’s Investor Relations website for 1 year following the event.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.



Contacts

Investor Relations:

Karen King

Global Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Flaherty

Director, Investor Relations

(847) 247-7222

IR@medline.com

Media Relations:

Ben Fox

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(224) 327-9999

MedlineMediaRelations@medline.com

Source: Medline Inc.