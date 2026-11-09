Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) Outlines Operating Focus With Growing Software and Subsidiary Revenue Activity Ahead of Q3 Results

AI Software Focus Delivers Paid Work While Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used Build Revenue Ahead of Q3 Results

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today outlined its operating focus as an AI-driven software company that accelerates development and capabilities across its platforms, while functioning as a holding company for revenue-generating subsidiaries.

MDCE develops and commercializes software that incorporates AI to speed production and dramatically improve functional performance. This includes enterprise software under its first paid external agreement, valued at up to $250,000, where development is underway on an integrated web and backend system covering inventory and sales workflows. The Company has also expanded into enterprise consulting for AI model training and software integration. StrainScan Pro continues enterprise-level demonstrations of logistics and inventory software. Snapshot Recipes, which previously reached the top 10 in the iOS Food & Drink category, continues to generate smaller revenues and served as a completed application milestone that demonstrated the Company's ability to bring software to market.

As a holding company, MDCE owns Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Infinite Auctions is deepening its private sales division, which is on pace to surpass auction sales. Real Game Used continues to provide memorabilia authentication services to the collecting community, supported by its automated submission system and ongoing backlog of customer and auction-brand work. Both subsidiaries remain active revenue contributors.

On the health imaging side, MDCE Wound Monitoring and MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta are advancing through deeper internal testing and development. Updated technical evaluation results for both platforms are posted on the Company's corporate website at https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com. Neither application has received regulatory clearance; both remain in development as imaging tools.

The Company operates multiple revenue channels and has demonstrated the ability to adjust focus across software, consulting, and subsidiary operations as market conditions shift. Full-year 2025 revenue was $1,071,812 with net income of $230,768. Third-quarter 2026 results are expected in the coming weeks and are anticipated to show the strongest quarterly revenue of the past year.

"We are first and foremost a software company that uses AI to accelerate what we build and how we deliver it," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "The $250,000 agreement is in active development. StrainScan Pro is in enterprise demos. Snapshot Recipes proved we can finish and launch an application. Infinite Auctions is growing private sales and Real Game Used continues authentication work. Wound Care and Melanoma Scan Beta testing is advancing with results on the corporate site. With stronger revenue catalysts in place and Q3 results coming, raising capital through dilution at these levels is not beneficial. That is why we increased the Reg A price 100% to $0.00012, and we will continue to adjust the offering price upward based on stock price strength."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com | https://strainscanpro.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected results, development timelines, and capital management. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE)

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