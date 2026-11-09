ME Therapeutics Engages Orbiton Financial for Investor Awareness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“ME Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company developing novel cancer fighting drugs that reprogram and redirect immune cells to fight cancer, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Orbiton Financial Inc. (“Orbiton”) to provide investor relations and market-awareness services to the Company.

Orbiton will assist ME Therapeutics in enhancing investor communications and awareness of its in vivo Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) and therapeutic mRNA research and development activities as well as ongoing corporate development activities. The engagement comes as the Company continues working to advance its in vivo dual targeted CAR towards a first-in-human clinical trial and execute its strategy to secure a potential listing on the NASDAQ exchange.

The services will be performed by Matthew Nelson, who will serve in the consulting role of Vice President, Investor Relations on a non-employee, non-officer basis. Orbiton and Mr. Nelson are at arm’s length to the Company.

Mr. Nelson is Chief Operating Officer of Orbiton, an AI-native investor relations platform serving public issuers across North America. He has worked extensively with TSX Venture Exchange-listed issuers, advising on investor engagement and regulatory-compliant communications under Canadian securities requirements. He has a particular interest in modernizing investor outreach and applying technology and data-driven tools to broaden shareholder reach and deepen market engagement.

“The in vivo CAR space continues to generate excitement in the scientific community evidenced by several recent deals in the space. We are now planning to prioritize generating market awareness as we continue towards a first-in-human clinical trial,” said Salim Dhanji, PhD, CEO of ME Therapeutics.

Under the agreement, Orbiton will lead the Company’s investor relations program, including developing its investor relations strategy, preparing investor communications and website investor content, and coordinating investor meetings, roadshows and conferences. These activities will be conducted through Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter). The agreement was signed on November 5, 2026 and is effective November 3, 2026 for an initial period of 12 months, continuing month to month thereafter, and may be terminated by either party on 30 days’ notice. In consideration for these services, Orbiton will be paid US$2,800 per month plus pre-approved expenses. In addition, Mr. Nelson has been granted options to purchase 125,000 Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.05 per Common Share until November 5, 2028, vesting monthly over 12 months. Aside from these options, neither Orbiton nor any of its principals currently hold an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.

Orbiton’s business address is 1250-100 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA and can be reached at matthew@orbitonfinancial.com or +1 604 655 2645.

About ME Therapeutics ME Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver focused on developing novel therapeutics designed to reprogramme immune cells in vivo to reshape the tumour microenvironment and to directly recognize and kill cancer cells. For more information, visit www.metherapeutics.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s patent protection, research plans, the intended outcomes of the research, the intended benefits and applications of the Company’s technology, the Company’s plans for development of its business, plans for potential first-in-human clinical trials, opportunities to explore earlier stage drug discovery and to enhance the Company’s drug pipeline, its reliance on third-party collaborators, regarding potential in-licensing and partnership opportunities, regarding the investor relations plans and intended benefits, statements regarding the agreement with Orbiton, and as to the timing for the various plans set out in this news release. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the results of the testing are not favorable or consistent with results to date, that the Company’s mRNA or in vivo CAR candidates prove ineffective during testing, that the Company’s business may not develop as set out in this news release, that the Company does not proceed with human clinical trials or that the results of such trials, if any, are not favorable, that the Company does not acquire the necessary regulatory approvals, that the Company does not complete any licensing or partnership agreements or that if such agreements are completed that the terms may not be favorable to the Company, that the Company does not have sufficient funds to advance its business plan, that the research is not completed within the projected timelines, that the Company does not derive benefits from the investor relations arrangement, and such other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure and risks which are inherent to businesses of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com, +1-236-516-7714

Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com, +1-604-698-6637