Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 13, 2026

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 at 10:30 A.M. GMT (5:30 A.M. ET)

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 at 8:20 A.M. ET

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026 at 8:30 A.M. ET



About Madrigal

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact

Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com