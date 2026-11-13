SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 13, 2026

November 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 at 10:30 A.M. GMT (5:30 A.M. ET)

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 at 8:20 A.M. ET

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026 at 8:30 A.M. ET

About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of man imprisoned in a bottle of alcohol, surreal addiction abstract concept
GLP-1
Altimmune gears up for FDA meeting on pivotal Phase 3 trial in alcohol use disorder
November 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Illustration of office buildings
Job Trends
BioSpace 2027 Best Places to Work shines light on most admired employers
November 10, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
businessman who successfully reached his goal through a shortcut
Earnings
Moderna enjoys stable vaccine sales thanks to global COVID uptake
November 6, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view
Job Trends
U.S. bioscience jobs up 7% from 2021 to 2025: Report
November 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel