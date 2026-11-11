Lycia Therapeutics to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lycia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYCA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics designed to degrade disease-causing extracellular proteins, with an initial focus on addressing autoimmune, inflammatory and allergic diseases, today announced that Aetna Wun Trombley, president and chief executive officer of Lycia, will present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of the Lycia Therapeutics website at ir.lyciatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 60 days following the presentation.

About Lycia Therapeutics

Lycia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics designed to degrade disease-causing extracellular proteins, with an initial focus on addressing autoimmune, inflammatory and allergic diseases. The company has advanced its proprietary LYTAC (Lysosomal Targeting Chimera) platform to generate cataLYTACTM degraders, which are designed for repeated catalytic elimination of disease-causing proteins. The company’s lead candidates include LCA-0061, a cataLYTACTM degrader of IgE for food allergy and other allergic diseases, and LCA-0321, a LYTAC degrader designed to selectively deplete the autoantibodies that cause Graves’ disease.

Lycia, headquartered in South San Francisco, was founded on the transformational work of Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and HHMI investigator at Stanford University.

For more information, please visit www.lyciatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Amy Bachrodt, Lycia Therapeutics

abachrodt@lyciatx.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Price, The Grace Group

jenprice@gracegroup.us