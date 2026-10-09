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Lupin Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion, USP

October 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL Single-dose Prefilled Syringe.

Lupin Logo

The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL Single-dose Prefilled Syringe as bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion, 1 mg/0.5 mL, of International Medication Systems, Limited and is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypoprothrombinemia (low blood clotting) and vitamin K-deficiency.

Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion had estimated annual sales of USD 52.3 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT Aug 2026).

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a strong presence across India, the U.S., Other Developed Markets, and Emerging Markets, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin has a diversified portfolio spanning generics, complex generics, specialty medicines, and biosimilars, and continues to strengthen its market position through a differentiated portfolio. The company maintains strong leadership in the U.S. and India across core therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes, gastrointestinal, and women's health. 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities support sustainable operations, with 6 research centers and a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin continues to expand the healthcare ecosystem through diagnostics, digital health, patient-support programs, and disease management initiatives. Sustainability continues to be a core pillar of the company's business strategy.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com  or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin 

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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