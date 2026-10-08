Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at Upcoming Industry Conferences - October 7, 2026

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at three upcoming industry events.

At each conference, Lifecore leaders will host meetings with prospective customers to discuss process development and manufacturing services for injectable programs. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

CDMO Live Americas:

Booth number: C19

Conference Dates: October 19-21, 2026

Location: Boston, MA





Booth number: C19 Conference Dates: October 19-21, 2026 Location: Boston, MA Partnership Opportunities in Drug Development (PODD)

Booth number: 109

Conference Dates: October 29-30, 2026

Location: Boston, MA



Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., director of Lifecore’s Manufacturing Science & Technology (MS&T) group, will be a panel speaker at the following session:

Designing Devices to Deliver High-Dose/High Viscosity Peptides & Biologics

Fri, Oct 30 | 03:50 PM - 04:20 PM

Grand Ballroom





Booth number: 109 Conference Dates: October 29-30, 2026 Location: Boston, MA Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., director of Lifecore’s Manufacturing Science & Technology (MS&T) group, will be a panel speaker at the following session: Designing Devices to Deliver High-Dose/High Viscosity Peptides & Biologics Fri, Oct 30 | 03:50 PM - 04:20 PM Grand Ballroom American Pharma Manufacturing & Outsourcing Summit

Booth number: TBD

Conference Dates: November 20-23, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during this event, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners

Stephanie Diaz (Investors)

415-675-7401

sdiaz@vidasp.com

Jennifer Arcure (Media)

917-603-0681

jarcure@vidasp.com

Lifecore Biomedical

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)

952-368-6244

ryan.lake@lifecore.com