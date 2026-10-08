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Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at Upcoming Industry Conferences - October 7, 2026

October 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at three upcoming industry events. 

At each conference, Lifecore leaders will host meetings with prospective customers to discuss process development and manufacturing services for injectable programs.  Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • CDMO Live Americas:
    Booth number: C19 
    Conference Dates: October 19-21, 2026
    Location: Boston, MA

  • Partnership Opportunities in Drug Development (PODD)
    Booth number: 109
    Conference Dates: October 29-30, 2026
    Location: Boston, MA

    Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., director of Lifecore’s Manufacturing Science & Technology (MS&T) group, will be a panel speaker at the following session: 
    Designing Devices to Deliver High-Dose/High Viscosity Peptides & Biologics
    Fri, Oct 30 | 03:50 PM - 04:20 PM
    Grand Ballroom

  • American Pharma Manufacturing & Outsourcing Summit 
    Booth number: TBD
    Conference Dates: November 20-23, 2026
    Location: Boston, MA

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during this event, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Contact Information:
Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Jennifer Arcure (Media)
917-603-0681
jarcure@vidasp.com

Lifecore Biomedical
Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com


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