LevEllis™ Expands Executive Leadership to Scale PROVOQUE™ and Advance Its Regenerative Platform

Renee Romero Pedroza appointed Chief Marketing Officer and Wendy Patrick named Vice President of Sales as LevEllis builds its commercial organization for the next phase of growth

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2026/PRNewswire/ -- LevEllis, Inc., the biotechnology company behind PROVOQUE™ by LevEllis™, today announced the appointment of Renee Romero Pedroza as Chief Marketing Officer and Wendy Patrick as Vice President of Sales, strengthening the company's executive and senior leadership as it scales PROVOQUE within professional aesthetics and advances its broader platform at the intersection of regenerative biology and skin longevity.

Pedroza and Patrick join LevEllis' executive leadership team to lead marketing and sales, respectively. Together, they bring deep experience across professional aesthetics, product and portfolio strategy, go-to-market execution, sales and strategic account development as LevEllis builds the commercial organization to support its next phase of growth.

"PROVOQUE began with a scientific discovery and a belief that we could advance the way we think about skin and aging," said Laura Ellis, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LevEllis, a surgeon and molecular biologist. "Our science is rooted in regenerative biology and in a simple but important principle: skin functions as a coordinated biological system. No single signal operates in isolation. That systems approach is foundational to LevEllis and to how we are building beyond a single product."

Renee Romero Pedroza Appointed Chief Marketing Officer

Pedroza brings deep experience in professional skincare, spanning brand and product strategy, innovation pipeline development and global go-to-market leadership. Prior to joining LevEllis, she spent 14 years at ZO Skin Health, where she held progressively senior leadership positions, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. During her tenure, she helped scale ZO from an emerging professional skincare company into a leading global physician-dispensed skincare brand.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Pedroza will lead LevEllis' U.S. and international commercial strategy, including professional and consumer marketing, e-commerce, business development, customer experience, product development, and provider advocacy.

"I've spent my career in professional aesthetics focused on advancing skin health and bringing science-driven innovation to market in ways that earn the trust of providers and patients," said Pedroza. "What drew me to LevEllis was more than a new product. It was a fundamentally different approach to skin and Dr. Ellis' vision for advancing regenerative skin health. I recognized the potential to meaningfully move the category forward, and I wanted to be a part of it."

Wendy Patrick Named Vice President of Sales

Patrick brings more than 20 years of experience in medical aesthetics, professional skincare, sales leadership, and strategic account development. Prior to joining LevEllis, she spent nearly six years at ALASTIN Skincare, a Galderma company, where she held progressively senior leadership positions spanning regional sales, international education, and corporate accounts, most recently serving as Director of Corporate Accounts. She was twice named Regional Director of the Year and supported the brand's international launch into Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Australia. Earlier in her career, she led global education and distributor strategy for Colorescience across its international markets.

As Vice President of Sales, Patrick will lead LevEllis' national sales strategy, revenue planning and field execution while building and scaling the company's sales organization. Her responsibilities include strategic account development, territory and performance management, provider onboarding and education, and strengthening relationships across the professional channel. She will work closely with Pedroza and the broader leadership team to align marketing strategy, demand generation and field execution.

"Twenty years in this industry has taught me that science earns a provider's attention, but education earns their trust, and LevEllis is built on both," said Patrick. "PROVOQUE is not a product you sell, it is one you teach, which requires a field team fluent enough in the biology to have the real conversation. Building that team is the work I care most about: recruiting well, developing people toward their own growth, and aligning everyone around objectives we reach together. That is what I am here to do."

"Renee and Wendy bring different but highly complementary strengths to LevEllis," said Shannon Crothers, Chief Operating Officer. "With Renee joining our C-Suite and Wendy leading our national sales organization, we're putting the leadership in place to match the ambition of the science. We have an extraordinary platform and an opportunity to build an equally exceptional company around it, with our providers and their patients at the center of how we grow."

From Regenerative Biology to Skin Longevity

LevEllis is building its platform around a scientific standard of Complete. Tissue-Specific. Peak Vitality.™ - a complete secretome rather than isolated components, biological signaling specific to the tissue it serves, and progenitor cells at an early state of vitality.

PROVOQUE Facial Serum is the first commercial expression of that platform, bringing a complete, skin-specific secretome derived from skin progenitor cells to professional aesthetics.

To learn more visit www.myprovoque.com.

Scientific Leadership From Discovery to Clinical Application

LevEllis' regenerative platform is supported by a multidisciplinary Scientific Advisory Board spanning stem-cell biology, regenerative medicine, translational science, biologics development and clinical aesthetics.

The board includes Hans S. Keirstead, PhD, inventor of the skin-specific secretome technology behind PROVOQUE; Jordan R. Plews, PhD, a stem-cell biologist and regenerative aesthetics pioneer; Gabriel Nistor, MD, Chief Science Officer of AIVITA Biomedical; and Julie Ann Woodward, MD, Division Chief of Oculofacial and Orbital Surgery at Duke and Professor of Ophthalmology and Dermatology. Together, they bring expertise spanning scientific discovery through translational development and clinical application.

About LevEllis™

Founded by Laura Ellis, MD, a surgeon and molecular biologist, LevEllis, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing skin longevity through regenerative biology. Its platform is built around Complete. Tissue-Specific. Peak Vitality.™, a scientific standard informed by expertise spanning stem-cell biology, regenerative medicine and clinical aesthetics.

PROVOQUE™ by LevEllis™ is the company's first commercial application. Built around a complete, skin-specific secretome derived from skin progenitor cells, PROVOQUE Facial Serum brings the LevEllis platform to professional aesthetics.

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SOURCE LevEllis, Inc.