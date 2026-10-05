Kymanox Launches KymaBridge, an Intelligence Platform Connecting Pharma and Biotech Innovators with Drug Delivery Device Technologies

New platform pairs Kymanox subject matter expert verification with supplier-confirmed data, helping sponsors identify the right drug delivery device technology faster, while giving device suppliers a direct, verified channel to showcase their products and capabilities.

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, USA; Bern, Switzerland, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox®, a leading global life sciences consulting and professional services firm supporting the development and commercialization of modern medicines, today announced the launch of KymaBridge™, an intelligent online searchable platform that helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies quickly identify, compare, and evaluate drug delivery device technologies for their development programs. It combines supplier-confirmed device information, Kymanox subject matter expert review, and searchable comparison capabilities in one resource for pharmaceutical and biotechnology development teams.

Selecting the right drug delivery device has traditionally required sponsors to piece together scattered technical documentation, informal supplier information, and time-consuming manual research. KymaBridge™ centralizes the information in a single, searchable online platform, combines supplier verification with Kymanox subject matter expert review, and helps sponsors make early technology-screening decisions faster and with greater confidence.

KymaBridge™ is designed to serve both sides of the device-selection process: sponsors seeking reliable technology intelligence and suppliers seeking a credible way to present verified product information.

Verified Device Intelligence for Sponsors — Pharmaceutical and biotech companies can search and compare a growing database of drug delivery device technologies spanning autoinjectors, pen injectors, on-body injectors, nasal devices, inhalers, and prefilled syringes across major device manufacturers, with technical details that are independently reviewed by Kymanox subject matter experts and also many details verified by the suppliers themselves.

Supplier-Managed Profiles, Enhanced by KymaBridge™ Prime — Device suppliers can verify the information about their technology, ensuring sponsors always see accurate information. A paid KymaBridge™ Prime membership unlocks expanded profile capabilities, giving suppliers access to manage their own profile pages, obtain usage reports, and more ways to showcase their technologies.

Verified by Design

KymaBridge™ was built on a simple premise: in a regulated industry, technology-matching data is only useful if it can be trusted. Artificial Intelligence can support discovery, but device

information still requires expert oversight to ensure it is comprehensive, current, and verified. This need is why every device listing on KymaBridge™ begins with a review by Kymanox device and combination product subject matter experts, then invites the supplier to confirm the information directly, allowing sponsors to see both expert-verified data and supplier confirmation. The result is a dataset sponsors can rely on for early-stage technology screening, not just a directory of self-reported claims.

“Sponsors spend enormous time and effort trying to determine which device technologies are worth evaluating, and suppliers spend just as much effort trying to reach the right people. KymaBridge™ was built to solve both problems at once,” said Evan Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Kymanox. “We've spent years building the device intelligence and verifying it the hard way, one program at a time. KymaBridge™ lets us put that same rigor in front of the whole industry, verified by our experts, so sponsors can trust what they're seeing from day one.”

Built on Deep Drug-Device Combination Product Expertise

KymaBridge™ draws on over 20 years of Kymanox leadership in drug-device combination products, including experience helping sponsors map drugs and biologics to device platforms and suppliers across major device manufacturers. This domain expertise, rather than a generic technology directory, is what underpins every verified listing on the platform.

The platform reflects Kymanox’s experience supporting sponsors across combination product strategy, device development, supplier engagement, regulatory readiness, and commercialization planning.

“KymaBridge™ “is the only place where device information is verified by both the supplier and an independent expert, and that means something to development program sponsors evaluating and actively looking for a device partner. For suppliers with a Prime membership, they can go a step further and provide sponsors with a direct, credible channel into their active device development programs,” said Paul Jansen, Professional Engineer and Executive Advisor at Kymanox.

Registration is now open for KymaBridge™ at www.kymabridge.com. Sponsors can request access to begin evaluating verified device technologies with complimentary access for qualifying Kymanox clients. Device suppliers can claim and confirm their information and learn how a KymaBridge™ Prime membership expands their profile management and visibility.

KymaBridge™ is powered by Kymanox, which will continue to advance and expand the offerings within the platform over the next year. Learn more at www.kymanox.com.

About Kymanox

Kymanox® is your life science professional services firm dedicated to accelerating the development and delivery of modern medicines. With expertise in 1) Design, Development, & Testing, 2) Biologics & Advanced Therapies, 3) Quality & Compliance, 4) Facilities & Manufacturing Services, and 5) Combination Products, we help clients navigate and de-risk critical challenges across the product's life cycle. From pre-clinical to post-market support, our global team brings deep knowledge in science, engineering, and compliance. We support patented solutions, ensure seamless scale-up, and deliver operational readiness from concept to commercial production. Put our experts to work for you. Learn more at www.kymanox.com.

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Michelle Frakes, PhD

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