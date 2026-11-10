Kelyniam Global Posts 35% Revenue Growth and Return to Profitability in First Nine Months of 2026

Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTCID:KLYG), a leader in custom cranial and craniofacial implants, today reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights (Nine months ended September 30, 2026 vs. September 30, 2025)

Revenue of $2,954,087, compared to $2,186,491, an increase of 35%.

Gross profit of $2,383,632, compared to $1,695,496, an increase of 41%.

Operating income of $244,509, compared to an operating loss of $(162,373) in the prior-year period.

Fusion™ BCP-PEEK implants combine the strength and radiolucency of PEEK with biphasic calcium phosphate to promote osteointegration, and can be designed, manufactured, and delivered overnight. CustomizedBone™ unit sales more than doubled year over year. Indicated for pediatric patients as young as seven, it fully integrates into the skull and is associated with a lower infection rate than many alternatives.

"Our strong financial results reflect the successful launch of Fusion™ and higher unit sales of CustomizedBone™," said Kris Renton, Chief Operating Officer of Kelyniam Global. "Surgeons are recognizing the clinical value of these advanced biomaterials, which support our commitment to leadership in regenerative custom cranial implants. Fusion's expedited delivery, integrated fixation tabs, and osteointegration benefits, combined with CustomizedBone's ability to incorporate the patient's own bone and lower infection risk, give surgeons distinct options for cranial reconstruction."

Kelyniam's complete unaudited financial results for Q3 2026, including detailed breakdowns and cash flow statements, will be available on the company's website at https://kelyniam.com/media.

About Kelyniam Global, Inc.

Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTCID:KLYG) designs, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants using advanced biocompatible materials. Renowned for its industry-leading 24-48 hour delivery, Kelyniam partners with surgeons, hospitals, and payors to optimize clinical outcomes and reduce costs in neurosurgery. For more information, visit www.kelyniam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks include market competition, regulatory delays, distributor performance variability, economic pressures on healthcare spending, and supply chain disruptions, as detailed in Kelyniam's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kelyniam undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Ross Bjella, Rbjella@kelyniam.com

(860) 590-3034 | info@kelyniam.com

Phone: (800) 280-8192

Email: Info@kelyniam.com

Address: 97 River Road, Canton, CT 06019

SOURCE: Kelyniam Global, Inc.

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