--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KeifeRx:

WHAT: A Partner Spotlight conversation, “Advancing Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment: From Discovery to Patient Care,” featuring KeifeRx, a Georgetown University spinout developing disease-modifying medicines for dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. KeifeRx is a Leadership Partner of the Summit.

WHO: Chris Hoyt, CEO & Board Member, KeifeRx, in conversation with Sia Anagnostou, Summit Co-Chair and Head of Programming & Strategic Partnerships, The Third Line Project.

WHEN: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 11:05 to 11:25 AM. The Third Line Summit & Luncheon runs 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (registration and networking 9:00 to 10:00 AM; programming 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM; luncheon 1:00 to 2:30 PM).

WHERE: The City Tavern, 3206 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007. The Summit is invitation-only.

Why it matters

Dementia is, in many ways, accelerated aging. Inside our cells, a process called autophagy works like a garbage disposal, clearing out damaged proteins and worn-out parts. As we age, that system slows, and in the brain the buildup becomes the toxic proteins, including amyloid and tau, that drive neurodegeneration. KeifeRx’s drugs are designed to restore autophagy so the brain can clear that buildup, while also reducing inflammation and repairing blood vessels for improved brain health.

The company began with a validated approach, a medicine with human clinical data behind it, including Phase 2 results in Lewy body dementia showing significant cognitive improvement and 70% fewer falls, and has since created a new transdermal gel formulation applied to the skin, with no pills to swallow. Upcoming trials are expected in patients with existing disease, with a path toward earlier settings.

KeifeRx’s work is built upon research developed at Georgetown University, a connection that reflects the Summit’s broader purpose: bringing scientific discovery and new approaches to human health into the same conversation. The conversation will explore how research originating at Georgetown is being advanced toward investigational treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, and the challenges and opportunities involved in bringing new medicines to patients.

About KeifeRx

KeifeRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the Washington, DC area, developing a differentiated pipeline of oral and transdermal, brain-penetrant kinase inhibitors designed to restore autophagy and reduce neuroinflammation in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Georgetown University owns several issued patents and pending patent applications on the underlying technology related to the use of kinase inhibitors for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with KeifeRx co-founder Charbel Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., named as one of three inventors. KeifeRx has an exclusive license to intellectual property from Georgetown University. For more information on KeifeRx, please visit https://www.keiferx.com.

About The Third Line Project

The Third Line Project is a wellness, culture and community platform founded by Kristin Rae Cecchi. The Third Line Summit & Luncheon, held November 19, 2026 at The City Tavern in Washington, DC, convenes approximately 150 leaders across health, science, food and culture under the theme “What We Take In. What We Carry Forward.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sia Anagnostou, Head of Programming & Strategic Partnerships, The Third Line Project — sia@thethirdlineproject.com, 717-327-1822.