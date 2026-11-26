WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”) announces today its third quarter 2026 financial results.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $46,226, compared to $8,499 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Third quarter 2026 revenue was derived from sales of the Company’s revyve ® product line, of which $39,918 came from five new customers and $6,308 from four repeat customers. By geography, sales were $19,480 in the United States, $4,357 in Canada and $22,389 in international markets. Prior-year revenue was derived from sales of the legacy DermaKB ® product line and animal health quality control services, both of which the Company has since exited as part of its transition to a focused human wound care business. The Company is now concentrating on scaling revyve across Canada and the United States by deepening clinician awareness, broadening its distributor network and driving wider adoption of its antimicrobial wound care solutions.

product line, of which $39,918 came from five new customers and $6,308 from four repeat customers. By geography, sales were $19,480 in the United States, $4,357 in Canada and $22,389 in international markets. Prior-year revenue was derived from sales of the legacy DermaKB product line and animal health quality control services, both of which the Company has since exited as part of its transition to a focused human wound care business. The Company is now concentrating on scaling revyve across Canada and the United States by deepening clinician awareness, broadening its distributor network and driving wider adoption of its antimicrobial wound care solutions. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 was $19,196 compared to a gross loss of $(5,128) for the third quarter of 2025. Gross profit in the current period was generated from sales of the revyve product line. The prior-year gross loss was primarily attributable to revyve product stability testing expenses, which are classified as operating expense in the current period.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $668,841 compared to $555,712 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher long-term compensation and contracting costs, partially offset by higher government assistance recognized in the quarter.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $(704,421) compared to a net loss of $(607,345) for the third quarter of 2025.

Cash at September 30, 2026 was $595,033, compared to $901,698 at December 31, 2025. On September 29, 2026, the Company received a $250,000 unsecured, non-interest-bearing cash advance from Philip Renaud, Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, which was subsequently converted into a promissory note repayable on demand.

Kane Biotech's September 30, 2026 Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis with regards thereto are now available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website.

Corporate Update:

During the third quarter of 2026 and subsequent to quarter-end, Kane Biotech continued to execute on its strategy to commercialize and further develop its revyve antimicrobial wound care portfolio. The Company’s activities during the period focused on expanding distribution in Canada and the United States, advancing clinical and scientific validation, strengthening its regulatory and quality infrastructure, and progressing product development across the revyve portfolio and DispersinB Hydrogel program.

2026 Objectives and Progress to Date

Through the third quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, the Company has made progress across its 2026 commercial, clinical and product-development priorities:

Clinical evidence: Clinical trials and case series are underway, or pending research approval, at multiple sites in Canada and the United States, and a North American revyve real-world data registry has been launched.

Clinical trials and case series are underway, or pending research approval, at multiple sites in Canada and the United States, and a North American revyve real-world data registry has been launched. Scientific engagement: Preclinical and clinical data have been presented at selected meetings, with additional presentations planned for upcoming burn and wound care conferences, and peer-reviewed publications have been published.

Preclinical and clinical data have been presented at selected meetings, with additional presentations planned for upcoming burn and wound care conferences, and peer-reviewed publications have been published. Commercial expansion: The Company continues to expand its U.S. and Canadian distributor networks within targeted sales channels and geographic markets to support growth of the revyve product line.

The Company continues to expand its U.S. and Canadian distributor networks within targeted sales channels and geographic markets to support growth of the revyve product line. Scientific Advisory Board: A multidisciplinary Scientific Advisory Board has been established, with its first meeting planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.

A multidisciplinary Scientific Advisory Board has been established, with its first meeting planned for the fourth quarter of 2026. Portfolio development: Ongoing activities include packaging, scale-up and validation planning for the revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, proof-of-concept testing for the coactiv+ Antimicrobial Surgical Gel and smaller-format packaging work for revyve Wound Spray.

Ongoing activities include packaging, scale-up and validation planning for the revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, proof-of-concept testing for the coactiv+ Antimicrobial Surgical Gel and smaller-format packaging work for revyve Wound Spray. DispersinB Hydrogel: The Company plans to initiate biocompatibility testing in the fourth quarter of 2026 as it prepares the program for a safety clinical trial targeted to commence in 2027.

“We are pleased with the progress Kane is making as it becomes a more focused, commercially driven company,” said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim CEO. “revyve revenue is building, we generated a positive gross profit in the quarter, and we used less cash in operations than a year ago. With clinical evidence accumulating, our distributor network expanding and our Scientific Advisory Board preparing for its first meeting, we are laying the groundwork to bring revyve to more clinicians and patients across North America.”

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada licensed. To learn more, visit kanebiotech.com/products .

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Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.