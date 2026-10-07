Kalohexis Announces Poster Presentation at ObesityWeek® 2026 Annual Meeting

Poster presentation to feature data highlighting Kalohexis' novel approach to melanocortin agonism and its oral MC3R/MC4R dual agonist, 710GO, in obese mice

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 7, 2026/PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced that data highlighting the potential of melanocortin agonism and the oral melanocortin-3 receptor/melanocortin-4 receptor (MC3R/MC4R) dual agonist, 710GO, will be featured in a poster presentation at the upcoming ObesityWeek® 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place November 14-17, 2026, in Washington, D.C. 710GO is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a potentially healthier and more durable treatment for general obesity.

The poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Melanocortin Agonism Drives Lean-Mass-Sparing Weight Loss with Increased Energy Expenditure in Obese Mice and Enhances Semaglutide-Associated Weight Loss

Melanocortin Agonism Drives Lean-Mass-Sparing Weight Loss with Increased Energy Expenditure in Obese Mice and Enhances Semaglutide-Associated Weight Loss Session Title: Diabetes, Weight Management & Sex-Specific Outcomes

Diabetes, Weight Management & Sex-Specific Outcomes Presenter: Allison Gardner, Ph.D., Director of Communications at Kalohexis

Allison Gardner, Ph.D., Director of Communications at Kalohexis Date and Time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Ctr: Exhibit Hall BCD

About Kalohexis, Inc.



Kalohexis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, spun out of Endevica Bio in March 2026, shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' therapeutic peptide candidates are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral MC3R/MC4R dual agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a MC3R/MC4R dual antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:



Argot Partners



kalohexis@argotpartners.com

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SOURCE Kalohexis