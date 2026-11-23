Houston site evaluations validate operational feasibility for planned U.S. carbon fiber manufacturing operations, with Mitsubishi Chemical expected to serve as primary U.S. supplier

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), an innovator in advanced composite manufacturing, today announced that it has advanced plans to acquire a dedicated manufacturing facility in the United States with an estimated acquisition value of approximately $6.0 million to $7.0 million.

The planned acquisition follows recent on-site facility evaluations in Houston conducted in collaboration with long-standing strategic partner Mitsubishi Chemical. The evaluations supported the operational feasibility of establishing localized U.S. manufacturing capabilities, building on the companies' approximately 30-year relationship in advanced materials and manufacturing.

The acquisition is structured to be supported up to 70 percent through low-interest commercial financing. The Company is working through its long-standing banking relationship with a Taiwan-based commercial bank that also maintains branch operations in Houston. The anticipated financing, together with capital market resources and internal funding flexibility, is intended to support the acquisition and facility preparation while preserving capital efficiency and minimizing potential equity dilution.

J-Star's planned U.S. manufacturing operations will focus on the automated, high-volume production of precision carbon fiber drone airframes and structural components, rather than the manufacture of complete unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Using its proprietary skin-to-structure welding technologies, the Company intends to offer U.S. drone manufacturers a localized source of lightweight, high-performance composite structures designed to support scalable domestic production.

The planned U.S. operations will also leverage Mitsubishi Chemical's expected role as a primary supplier of specialty carbon fiber materials, supported by technical and research and development collaboration with the partner's Japanese operations. The companies are working toward aligning domestic material supply for 2027–2028, supporting J-Star's objective of establishing an integrated and dependable U.S. manufacturing platform for advanced composite components.

"Following our recent Houston site evaluations and confirming operational feasibility with Mitsubishi Chemical—backed by three decades of mutual trust—we have moved decisively to confirm our U.S. facility acquisition," said Jonathan Chiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. "By focusing strictly on rapid, scalable carbon fiber airframe manufacturing rather than competing as a complete drone builder, we are positioning J-Star as a vital domestic supply chain partner for U.S. drone companies. Extending both our 30-year material supply partnership and our long-standing banking relationship from Taiwan into Houston branch operations allows us to structure up to approximately 70 percent of the acquisition cost through low-interest financing, building a permanent American manufacturing base while protecting long-term shareholder value."

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) develops and commercializes cutting-edge technology in carbon reinforcement and resin systems. The company is a global manufacturer of carbon fiber and composite material products, with a legacy in high-performance cycling components and a growing portfolio of applications across healthcare, automotive, and other advanced materials markets. Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, J-Star is backed by 50 years of industrial manufacturing experience with IP technology developed to facilitate its expansion into United States. For more information, visit j-starholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's capital markets strategy, its U.S. expansion plans, and its evaluation of opportunities in aerospace and defense-adjacent markets. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its registration statement on Form F-3, as amended. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and J-Star specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@j-starholding.com