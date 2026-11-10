IRulya Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 9, 2026

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRulya Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: IRLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, disease modifying therapies for serious underserved diseases, today announced that on November 9, 2026, IRulya granted restricted stock units representing a total of 83,513 shares of common stock to three (3) new employees.

These inducement grants were granted pursuant to the IRulya Therapeutics Inc. 2026 Inducement Plan, subject to recipient’s continued employment or service through each applicable vesting date. Twenty-five percent (25%) of the shares subject to such award will vest on the last day of the calendar quarter in which the first anniversary of the Vesting Commencement Date occurs and 6.25% of the shares subject to such award vesting at the end of each calendar quarter thereafter. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable restricted stock unit agreements and the IRulya Therapeutics Inc. 2026 Inducement Plan.

The inducement grants were approved by IRulya’s Board of Directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About IRulya Therapeutics Inc.

IRulya Therapeutics Inc. is committed to transforming the lives of patients facing serious, underserved diseases by developing disease-modifying therapies to treat their conditions. The company is currently developing LAM-001 for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome post lung transplant (BOS), and sarcoidosis associated pulmonary hypertension (SAPH). A Phase 2a clinical study in PH patients has been completed, a Phase 2 clinical study in BOS patients is ongoing, a Phase 2b clinical study in PH-ILD is ongoing, and a Phase 2 clinical study in SAPH is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. By pioneering innovative approaches, the company aims to offer new hope and improved quality of life to patients worldwide.

Contact

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com