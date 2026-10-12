Insulet Announces Omnipod Discover Now Available in U.S.

Web-based data platform turns Omnipod 5 data into clear, personalized insights for users, caregivers, and healthcare professionals

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced the U.S. full market release of Omnipod Discover™, a web-based data platform designed for Omnipod 5 users, their caregivers, and healthcare providers (HCPs). Omnipod Discover turns critical diabetes data into clear visualizations and personalized insights, giving people with diabetes and their HCPs a shared understanding of therapy patterns to make more informed diabetes management decisions.

"The future of diabetes care is not just about generating more data, it's about making that data meaningful,” said Dr. Trang Ly, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Insulet. “Omnipod Discover simplifies data review for Omnipod 5 users and their healthcare providers so they spend less time gathering information and more time collaborating on diabetes management."

With Omnipod Discover, Omnipod 5 users get simple, personalized glucose and insulin delivery reports sent directly to their smartphone weekly, so they know where to focus their diabetes management efforts. Omnipod Discover also helps HCPs make confident clinical recommendations from a concise report by overlaying a licensed Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP) with key adjustable pump settings and bolus events.

Omnipod Discover has already been adopted in the United States by more than 15,000 Omnipod 5 users and over 1,800 healthcare professionals as part of Insulet's limited market release program in the U. S. It is also available to users and HCPs in Spain, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Israel.

"In today's AID (automated insulin delivery) era, clinicians need actionable insights, not more data. Omnipod Discover brings key diabetes metrics and insights together in a streamlined, easy-to-use workflow that supports clinical decision-making and patient conversations,” said Dr. Martin Sarkar, DO, ECNU, Endocrinologist at EndoCARE Diabetes & Wellness Center in Frederick, Maryland. “It also gives people with diabetes greater visibility into their therapy, helping foster engagement and trust. Omnipod Discover is an important step toward a more connected diabetes ecosystem that supports both providers and patients."

In June, Insulet presented Real-World Glycemic Outcomes1 using the Omnipod Discover platform at the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, Louisiana. Use of Omnipod Discover was associated with improvements in time in range (TIR), with 32% of users seeing a clinically meaningful increase in TIR of 3% or more. These findings support the vital role that user engagement with Omnipod Discover can play in diabetes self-management.

The platform is now available to all Omnipod 5 users nationwide, with healthcare professionals able to enroll through onboarding and training provided by their dedicated Omnipod sales representative.

To enroll in Omnipod Discover, Omnipod 5 users can log into PodderCentral and follow the on-screen prompts. Healthcare professionals can visit our website to learn more or contact their dedicated Omnipod sales representative.

1 Mora, PF, et al. Real-World Glycemic Outcomes Using the Omnipod Discover Data Management System. Diabetes 1 June 2026; 75 (Supplement 1): 2887–LB. https://doi.org/10.2337/db26-2887-LB

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit insulet.com or omnipod.com.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod, Omnipod Discover and PodderCentral are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved.

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