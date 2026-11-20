Genome writing techniques may be applied to several genetic diseases

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through "genome writing," inserting a large swath of human genetic material linked to a rare disease called X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism (XDP), a research team created living mice with an accurate but accelerated version of the genetic condition, a new study shows.

Led by NYU Langone Health researchers, the study featured mice with a humanized version of XDP, which enabled the team to confirm cellular mechanisms behind the disease and partially reverse them. To do so, the research team had to rewrite a portion of the mouse gene TAF1 such that it had genetic material corresponding with human XDP, an adult-onset neurodegenerative disease in which a person develops movement disorders that worsen with age.

Published online in the journal Cell, the study is based on how human genes are known to be influenced by DNA snippets called transposons that weave their genes into the genome, the complete set of genetic material in each cell. Thousands of transposons, or jumping genes, reside in the mouse and human genomes, where they duplicate and randomly insert themselves into new locations in the DNA code.

While most transposons are silenced by our cells' defense mechanisms, a few have come to play roles in genetic diseases when they insert themselves in the wrong places. The pathogenic insertions causing XPD are known to be SINE-VNTR-Alu (SVA) transposons, a class unique to humans and absent in mice, which insert themselves into the TAF1 gene.

TAF1 encodes part of the machinery that copies DNA into messenger RNA, which builds key proteins to carry out vital cellular functions. The inserted SVA elements reduce TAF1 gene expression by forming roadblocks to the transcription of DNA into RNA, leading to a short supply of the TAF1 protein and cell death, as shown by the team.

To confirm the mechanism, the researchers rewrote a portion of the mouse gene TAF1 such that it had genetic material corresponding exactly to human XDP. The resulting mouse embryonic stem cells and the mice that developed from them copied the molecular and symptomatic hallmarks of human XDP, including reduced TAF1 protein, cell death and holes in the brain. Importantly, these mice showed XDP symptoms up to 300 times faster than human patients (in 1.5 months versus 30 years), enabling high-speed tests of potential treatments.

The reason it takes more than 30 years for the disease to develop in humans, said senior study author Jef D. Boeke, PhD, the Sol and Judith Bergstein Director of the Institute for Systems Genetics at NYU Langone, may be that humans have evolved genetic mechanisms to defend cells against SVAs. Mice lack these because they have never encountered SVAs, until now. Using a molecular tool called dCas9 to boost TAF expression in stem cells, the researchers showed that the effect of the SVA on TAF1 levels could be reversed. Thus, the researchers say, boosting TAF1 levels may counter XDP progression.

"Our experiments establish a rationale for the future development of new therapeutic approaches for XDP patients," said Dr. Boeke. "Beyond XDP, the work presents a generalizable strategy for building mouse models of human rare diseases at speed, not only to model disease biology but also to serve as a therapeutic testing ground."

Past studies showed that an SVA transposition at one point occurred randomly in one person living on Panay Island in the Philippines. The TAF1 gene with the SVA insertion and resulting XDP was then inherited by that person's descendants.

Genome Writing

The study result was made possible because, for the last decade, Dr. Boeke has led an international consortium that created a set of genome-writing techniques to swap large portions of genetic material with engineered replacements. The techniques can even build synthetic versions of entire chromosomes—the super structures that house and regulate the activity of DNA chains.

The process begins with the team designing very specific changes to a targeted chromosome and assembling synthetic DNA sequences. These sequences are then introduced into cells, where cellular machinery finishes the genome writing. In the current case, 78,000 human DNA code "letters" (78 kilobases), including the SVAs, were inserted into the mouse genome.

A second paper, led by Shane A. Liddelow, PhD, an associate professor in the Institute for Translational Neuroscience and the Departments of Neuroscience and Ophthalmology at NYU Langone, and published in the same edition of Cell, showed that the cells affected by XDP in the brains of mice were oligodendrocytes rather than neurons as many had predicted. Oligodendrocytes produce the myelin "insulation" around the axons that interconnect neurons, enabling them to pass on messages.

Using the same humanized XDP mouse model, Dr. Liddelow's team found that the resulting male mice had the same features seen in human XDP patients, including severe movement disorders. Remarkably, the researchers showed that the loss of myelin in the mouse model occurred in banked human XDP brain tissue, a defect that had been missed by decades of earlier studies on human XDP brains.

"NYU Langone researchers working together across departments produced a novel model to study XDP, which led to the groundbreaking discovery that this disease may not be due to the loss of neurons, but more importantly due to the loss of their supporting cells," said Dr. Liddelow

Along with Dr. Boeke, authors of the XDP transposon paper from the Institute for Systems Genetics at NYU Langone were co-corresponding authors Weimin Zhang and Ran Brosh, Yu Zhao, Heather Appleby, Kelly Barriball, Aleksandra Wudzinska, Matthew Maurano, and Gwen Ellis. Also authors were Shane Liddelow, Priya Prakash, and Kerry Limberg from the Institute for Translational Neuroscience and Department of Neuroscience at NYU Langone; Sang Kim in the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone; Simona Capponi and H.T. Marc Timmers of the Medical Center-University of Freiburg in Germany; Qingwen Jiang of the Molecular Pharmacology Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Jordan Westerdahl, Alan Mejia Maza, Kathryn Mangiameli, and Vanessa Wheeler of the Center for Genomic Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital; Christine Vaine and D. Cristopher Bragg of the Department of Neurology at Massachusetts General; as Neha Rahman, Stefan Markovic, Orin Mishkit, and Youssef Z. Wadghiri of the Department of Radiology, the Bernard and Irene Schwartz Center for Biomedical Imaging, and the Center for Advanced Imaging Innovation and Research and Preclinical Imaging, at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

The study was mainly funded by the Collaborative Center for X-Linked Dystonia-Parkinsonism and National Institute of Health (NIH) grant 1RM1HG009491. Also funding the work were NIH grants K99NS144514, 1S10OD018337c, and P41 EB017183; the Belfer Neurodegeneration Consortium, the Carol and Gene Ludwig Family Foundation; the Parekh Center for Interdisciplinary Neurology; and the Leon Levy Foundation postdoctoral fellowship in neuroscience award.

Along with Dr. Liddelow, authors of the companion paper in Cell that discovered oligodendrocyte contributions to XDP were Anna O'Keeffe, Bryanna Vilnaigre, Michael O'Dea, and Adam Mar of the Institute for Translational Neuroscience at NYU Langone; Cara Fernandez-Cerado, Gierold Paul Legarda, Michelle Sy, and Edwin Munoz of the Sunshine Care Foundation; Mark Angelo Ang and Cid Czarina of the Department of Pathology at the University of the Phillipines; and Justin Han, Ean Norenberg, and Ellen Penney of the Department of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and the Collaborative Center for XDP.

About NYU Langone Health



NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation four years in a row, and it continues to have the most No. 1– and top 10–ranked specialties among medical centers in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 400 outpatient locations in the New York City area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Media Contact:

Gregory.Williams@NYULangone.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inserting-genetic-material-from-humans-with-a-rare-disease-recapitulates-the-disease-in-mice-to-speed-treatment-design-302945912.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health System