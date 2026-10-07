INBRAIN Neuroelectronics and MINIGRAPH European Consortium Develop Magnetically Guided Robotic Implantation for Ultra-Thin Graphene Brain-Computer Interfaces

European Commission-funded MINIGRAPH project integrates graphene neural interfaces, implantable electronics with robotic implantation to advance next-generation autonomous neuroelectronic therapies

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BCI--INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing graphene-based brain-computer interface (BCI) therapeutics, today announced the successful completion and results of MINIGRAPH (Minimally Invasive Neuromodulation Implant and implantation procedure based on ground-breaking GRAPHene technology for treating brain disorders), a European Innovation Council (EIC) funded project.

The MINIGRAPH consortium developed ultra-thin graphene neural interfaces, implantable electronics and autonomous software, together with a minimally-invasive robotic implantation procedure designed to enable ore precise and potentially more scalable deployment of next-generation BCIs.

Using Parkinson’s disease (PD) as its initial application, MINIGRAPH took an integrated approach to developing autonomous therapeutics. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is already used to treat PD, but next-generation autonomous therapies will require new chronic, implantable medical-grade systems capable of precisely recording neural activity, interpreting those signals and delivering targeted neuromodulation in response.

With INBRAIN leading the clinical translation of the technology, the consortium coordinated by ICN2 – Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, also included imec, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), ETH Zurich, Nanoflex Robotics and Palacký University Olomouc.

“As BCI technologies move toward patients, making them available to more people will depend not only on our ability to manufacture advanced devices, but also on developing precise and reproducible ways to implant them,” said Jose A. Garrido, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of INBRAIN. “MINIGRAPH brought together the neural interface, intelligent electronics, autonomous software and robotics as a single integrated system. This work helps build the foundation for autonomous neurotherapeutics that can decode neural activity and deliver precise neuromodulation that can be accessible to more patients at scale.”

Advancing Beyond Conventional Metal Electrodes with Graphene

A major focus of MINIGRAPH was the development and evaluation of graphene-based neural interfaces designed to address limitations with existing electrode materials.

At the core of the project was INBRAIN’s proprietary graphene-based thin-film neural electrode technology, which formed the foundation for both cortical and subcortical neural probes. The consortium generated data supporting more than 10 years of projected stability through accelerated ageing tests, alongside functional performance demonstrated in laboratory and preclinical studies. The project also extensive toxicity and biocompatibility studies at the cellular and molecular levels to support the safety evaluation of graphene-based neural technologies.

Developing a New Robotic Approach to Implant Ultra-Thin Neural Interfaces led by Nanoflex Robotics and ETH Zurich

Nanoflex Robotics and ETH Zurich developed the robotic implantation system for the MINIGRAPH graphene neural electrodes, based on remote magnetic navigation. Nanoflex & ETH contributed the electromagnetic Robotic Interventional System and led the development of the human-machine interface. MINIGRAPH developed a new robotic surgical procedure for minimally invasive implantation of ultra-thin cortical and subcortical neural probes.

The consortium adapted a magnetic carrier to deploy the ultra-thin probes and a robotic system designed to precisely guide cortical and subcortical implants along both straight and curved trajectories under X-ray imaging, giving the surgeons many more options and precision during device implantation. The robotic implantation procedure developed by ETH Zurich and Nanoflex Robotics was validated both in vitro and in vivo in a large animal model.

By combining magnetic navigation with ultra-thin neural probes, the project established a potential pathway toward faster, more reproducible implantation while preserving electrode functionality. This technology could help transform neural implantation from a highly specialized surgical procedure into a more widely accessible therapeutic approach.

“The MINIGRAPH project demonstrated the feasibility and potential to use electromagnetic robotics to control the delivery of next-generation BCI not only though straight but also curved trajectories deep into the brain with sub millimeter accuracy. This will give surgeons in the future more options of how they can implant these ground-breaking devices,” said Matt Curran, Co-Founder and CEO, Nanoflex Robotics.

Building an Autonomous Neuroelectronic Therapy as One System

MINIGRAPH brought together the individual technologies required for an autonomous neuroelectronic therapeutic system. Through the project, the consortium developed epicortical and subcortical graphene neural probes; advanced and validated implantable electronics designed to interface with the probes, integrated the probes and electronics into a functional prototype, developed the robotic implantation procedure, and advanced autonomous software for brain neuromodulation. The integrated implantable prototype was subsequently functionally validated in a translational model.

The consortium also advanced compact implantable electronics capable of decoding signals from hundreds of neural sites while enabling precision neuromodulation, together with dedicated software and signal-processing capabilities designed to support autonomous therapeutic operation. The longer-term objective is to enable neuroelectronic systems that continuously record neural activity, interpret disease-relevant signals and deliver precise, targeted neuromodulation in response, creating autonomous therapies personalized to each patient’s neural activity.

INBRAIN’s participation in MINIGRAPH supports its broader effort to translate graphene-based neurotechnology into precision therapies for patients with neurological disorders. The consortium’s work demonstrates how advances across materials science, microelectronics, robotics, software and neuroscience can be integrated into a single neuroelectronic platform designed for future clinical use.

Separately from MINIGRAPH, INBRAIN also has a collaboration with Robeauté to explore how microrobotic neurosurgical technologies could make neural implantation more precise, scalable and accessible. Robeauté is not affiliated with the MINIGRAPH consortium.

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing graphene-based brain-computer interface therapeutics. The company’s platform leverages the unique properties of graphene to create high-resolution, minimally invasive neural interfaces designed to treat neurological disorders in central and peripheral nervous system applications powered by AI. INBRAIN is advancing a pipeline of BCI-based therapies aimed at decoding and modulating neural activity with unprecedented precision and intelligence. For more information, visit www.inbrain.tech.

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