iCell Gene Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

STONY BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCell Gene Therapeutics ("iCell Gene"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing autologous and in vivo CAR T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Jennifer Chow, CEO will present and meet with investors and potential partners at the following upcoming conference:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Conference / Partnering Dates: October 5- October 7, 2026

Innovation Spotlight Presentation: October 6 at 4:30 p.m. MST (7:30 p.m. ET)

Additionally, members of iCell Gene's management team will also attend the following conferences and will be available for 1x1 meetings:

BioFuture 2026 , New York, NY (27–28 October 2026)

, New York, NY (27–28 October 2026) Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference , New York, NY (9–10 November 2026)

, New York, NY (9–10 November 2026) BIO-Europe 2026 , Cologne, Germany (9–11 November 2026)

, Cologne, Germany (9–11 November 2026) UBS Healthcare Conference , London, United Kingdom (16–17 November 2026)

, London, United Kingdom (16–17 November 2026) Jefferies Healthcare Conference, London, United Kingdom (16–19 November 2026)



About iCell Gene Therapeutics

iCell Gene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing next-generation ex vivo and in vivo CAR T therapies for autoimmune diseases, hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead program, ICG318, an armored compound CD19/BCMA CAR T, has achieved 92% medication-free DORIS remission in SLE/lupus nephritis with a mean follow-up of nearly three years, and is advancing toward a pivotal trial in 2027. A Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial in inflammatory bowel disease is enrolling. iCell Gene's SINIR1 in vivo platform, expected to enter the clinic in mid-2027, pairs a proprietary retroviral vector, manufactured in-house, with the company's library of armored compound CAR constructs. The company is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

Contact:

Investors:

ir@icellgene.com