I2Pure Expands Leadership and Scientific Team with Three Key Hires in Production, Quality Engineering, and Biomaterials Science

I2Pure’s Manufacturing and Research Capabilities Strengthened by Key Additions to Team: Christopher Wilkes – VP, Production & Supply Chain; Nichole Coggins – Director, Quality Engineering; Maggie Engert – Biomaterials Scientist.

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I2Pure Corp., a biotechnology company specializing in patented molecular iodine (I₂) technology for antimicrobial and antiseptic applications, today announced three recent additions to its team. Based in the company’s Asheville, NC manufacturing facility, Christopher Wilkes joins as Vice President of Production & Supply Chain and Nichole Coggins joins as Director, Quality Engineering. Based at the company’s Manassas, VA R&D lab, Maggie Engert joins as Biomaterials Scientist. Read more about Christopher, Nichole and Maggie (https://i2pure.com/PR-I2Pure-Staff-Expansion-Bios.shtml).

The additions come as I2Pure continues to scale its manufacturing operations and expand its scientific research supporting the company's molecular iodine platform. “These are three phenomenal people bringing phenomenal talent to our team,” said Jeff Jochims, I2Pure CEO. “We’re fortunate to be able to attract this level of talent to our expanding team, and excited to welcome Chris, Nicki and Maggie to I2Pure!”

Wilkes brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in regulated manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations across the life sciences industry, and will lead I2Pure's manufacturing and supply chain strategy. During 15+ years at Thermo Fisher Scientific, he rose from research scientist to Vice President and General Manager of a $350+ million global GMP business. Wilkes holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Georgia.

Coggins has more than 20 years of experience in quality and regulatory leadership across the medical device and biologics industries, including an extensive tenure with Owens & Minor. She has a proven track record strengthening Quality Management Systems (QMS) and ensuring compliance with FDA, ISO 13485, and EU MDR requirements, and has led quality transformation initiatives across global operations. Coggins holds a Bachelor of Science from Mars Hill University in North Carolina.

Engert brings a background spanning biodefense, public health, and laboratory research. She earned her Master of Science in Biodefense from George Mason University, with a focus on health security preparedness, bio surveillance, and emerging biological threats, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of Nevada, Reno.

About I2Pure

I2Pure is an iodine technology company dedicated to advancing health and biosafety through its patented, non-toxic molecular iodine solutions. I2Pure's mission is to prevent pathogenic threats to the world. Our technology can be utilized for countless applications across healthcare, industrial biosafety, consumer products, and food processing. The platform technology can be delivered directly or through carriers via solutions, nano particles, polymers, and coatings.

View the I2Pure website for more information or contact the company at info@i2pure.com.

info@i2pure.com