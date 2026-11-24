NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helus Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) (the “Company” or “Helus Pharma”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to improving the treatment landscape in mental health through the development of novel serotonergic agonists (“NSAs”), is pleased to announce that the Company will host a clinical perspectives discussion on the APPROACH topline results on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

The panel will feature insights and discussion of the APPROACH topline results from the following key opinion leaders:

Rakesh Jain, M.D., MPH, Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Texas Tech University School of Medicine

Roger S. McIntyre, M.D., FRCPC, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology, University of Toronto

The event will be webcast live on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To access the webcast, please click here or visit the Events & Presentation page of Helus Pharma’s website. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website on the Events & Presentations page following the presentation.

About APPROACH and the PARADIGM Phase 3 Program

APPROACH is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, parallel-group, double blind, placebo-controlled study of HLP003 for the potential adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”).

APPROACH is the first of the three studies in the PARADIGM Phase 3 program, that also includes EMBRACE, the second pivotal study which is currently ongoing, and EXTEND, a long-term extension study. The Company expects to report topline results from the EMBRACE study in 4Q 2027.

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to improving the treatment landscape in mental health through the development of NSAs, synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company’s proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of MDD that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.

The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit www.helus.com or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus Pharma™ is a trademark of Helus Pharma Corp.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release relating to the Company are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “potential”, “possible”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s plan to report topline results from the EMBRACE study in 4Q 2027; hold a panel discussion on December 2, 2026; and the Company’s plans to engineer proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health conditions; and the timing of any of the foregoing.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the results of the Company’s clinical trials; the Company’s ability to pursue and obtain regulatory approval for its product candidates; the Company’s ability to enroll and retain participants in its clinical trials; the Company’s need for additional financing; the Company’s dependence on key personnel, including in connection with recent changes in management; the regulation of controlled substances; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the NSA market; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; implications of disease outbreaks on the Company's operations; and the risk factors set out in each of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2026, and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2026, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company’s proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding NSAs or HLP003, HLP004 and other programs of the Company. There is no assurance that the use of NSAs, HLP003, HLP004 or other programs of the Company can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. If Helus Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company’s performance and operations.

Neither Cboe Canada, nor the Nasdaq Global Market stock exchange, have approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and are not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Beck

astr partners

Managing Partner

(917) 415-1750

Matthew.beck@astrpartners.com

Greg Cavers

Chief Financial Officer

Helus Pharma

1-866-292-4601 x715

irteam@helus.com – or – media@helus.com