Pharma Direct and Subscription Revenue Increased 93% and 41%, Respectively, Year-Over-Year

Company Raises Full-Year 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Expectations

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) ("we," "us," "our," “GoodRx,” or the “Company”), the trusted platform for prescription access and affordability in the U.S., has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue of $218.4 million

Net income of $16.4 million; Net income margin of 7.5%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $74.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 34.1%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $97.0 million

Free Cash Flow1 of $81.1 million

“Our third quarter results show that the strategy we set in motion this year is working,” said Wendy Barnes, President and Chief Executive Officer of GoodRx. “Pharma Direct and subscriptions are helping us serve more of consumers’ healthcare needs and now account for more than half of our total revenue. We see a significant opportunity to build on that demand, strengthening GoodRx’s role in healthcare affordability and creating a more durable business over time.”

1. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income Margin are defined as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, respectively, divided by Adjusted Revenue. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions, additional information, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Update on Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

The Company has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026 today and expects that such filing will enable it to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), subject to confirmation by Nasdaq.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Overview (all comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise noted):

Revenue increased 11% to $218.4 million compared to $196.0 million.

Prescription transactions revenue decreased 20% to $101.6 million compared to $127.3 million, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of our Monthly Active Consumers due to higher consumer prices and competition, coupled with the deliberate shift of product and marketing investment toward our new subscription offerings. The year-over-year decrease was also due to lower unit economics which we expect to continue in the near-term as we made deliberate decisions to favor long-term durability and certainty.

Subscription revenue increased 41% to $29.2 million compared to $20.7 million, primarily driven by the expansion and growth of our condition-specific subscription programs, in particular weight loss, as well as a resulting increase in the number of subscription plans.

Pharma Direct revenue increased 93% to $83.6 million compared to $43.4 million, driven by organic growth as we continued to expand our market penetration with pharma manufacturers and other customers, in particular our GLP-1 access programs, which are part of our consumer direct pricing.

Net income was $16.4 million compared to $1.1 million. Net income margin was 7.5% compared to 0.6%. Adjusted Net Income1 was $36.1 million compared to $28.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $74.5 million compared to $66.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was 34.1% compared to 33.8%.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter was $97.0 million compared to $76.0 million in the comparable period last year. Free Cash Flow in the third quarter was $81.1 million compared to $58.0 million in the comparable period last year. As of September 30, 2026, we had cash and cash equivalents of $371.8 million and total outstanding debt of $491.3 million.

We are focused on a disciplined approach to capital allocation, centered on furthering our mission and creating stockholder value. Our capital allocation priorities are investing for profitable growth, paying down debt, buying back shares, and M&A that aligns with our strategic priorities. These capital allocation priorities support our long-term growth strategy while also providing flexibility to navigate near-term challenges.

Guidance

Management is raising its full-year 2026 guidance as follows:

$ in millions FY 2026 FY 2025 YoY Change Revenue $844 - $850 $796.9 6% - 7% Adjusted EBITDA2 $280 - $286 $270.5 4% - 6%

“We delivered third quarter revenue of $218.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $74.5 million, as Pharma Direct and subscriptions continued to perform well,” said Justin Fengler, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy & Operations Officer of GoodRx. “We are raising our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 guidance, which incorporates the restatement of our first and second quarter results, and expect 2026 to be a record year for both measures.”

2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or loss because we do not provide guidance for such GAAP measure due to the uncertainty and potential variability of stock-based compensation expense, acquired intangible assets and related amortization and income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure. However, such items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP net income or loss.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today, November 24, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4a658d1596424692b1e2f88cd956af3c

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the trusted platform for prescription access and affordability. The company helps consumers navigate care, cost, and fulfillment so they can start and stay on treatment, while enabling partners to deliver self-pay pricing, affordability programs, and pharmacy access at scale. With a trusted brand, nationwide pharmacy network, and more than 280 million annual site visits, GoodRx reaches consumers at the moments when cost and access are shaping healthcare decisions. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $100 billion on medications.

​GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Amendments to Previously Disclosed Periodic Reports

As previously disclosed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 2, 2026, it was determined that a portion of revenue within our Pharma Direct offering that was not recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 should have been recognized in each such period when the underlying claims activity occurred and the related performance obligations were satisfied in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. After a review led by the Audit and Risk Committee, with the assistance of independent third-party advisors, it was concluded that the error was the result of former members of senior financial management overriding or circumventing certain internal controls resulting in the understatement of Pharma Direct revenue. Additionally, this error resulted in the understatement of related costs and expenses, income tax expense, and net income, and corresponding misstatements of accounts receivable, prescription reimbursement assets and liabilities, and other related balance sheet accounts, as well as related misstatements of stockholders’ equity and individual line items within the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, with no impact on the net cash provided by operating activities or net cash used in investing or financing activities. We concluded that the impact of the error and related corrections was material to our previously reported results for such periods. As a result, we restated our condensed consolidated financial statements for the affected periods in amendments to our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 24, 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, the financial information presented below reflects the effects of the restatement, as further described in the respective amended filings. For additional information regarding the underlying factual circumstances of the restatement and related material weaknesses, please see Amendment No. 1 to our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, as well as our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026.

In addition, in connection with the foregoing, we have also filed an amendment to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, to, among other things, disclose a change to our conclusion as to internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2025 and amend the report of our former auditor with respect to internal control over financial reporting as of such date. Such amendment does not restate any financial statements in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, our value proposition, the durability of our business and our business strategy, our market opportunity, our expectation that we will regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, our capital allocation priorities, remediation of our material weaknesses, and Pharma Direct and subscription offerings as drivers of future growth of our business. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to our limited operating history and early stage of growth; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; our ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule; our ability to achieve broad market education and change consumer purchasing habits; our general ability to continue to attract, acquire and retain consumers in a cost-effective manner; our significant reliance on our prescription transactions offering and ability to expand our offerings; changes in medication pricing and the significant impact of pricing structures negotiated by industry participants; our general inability to control the categories and types of prescriptions for which we can offer savings or discounted prices; our reliance on a limited number of industry participants, including pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers; the competitive nature of our industry; risks related to pandemics, epidemics, or outbreak of infectious disease; the accuracy of our estimate of our addressable market and other operational metrics; our ability to respond to changes in the market for prescription pricing and to maintain and expand the use of GoodRx codes; our ability to maintain positive perception of our platform or maintain and enhance our brand; risks related to the restatement of our condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026; risks related to the identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our remediation efforts, as well as any future failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks related to use of social media, emails, text messages, and other messaging channels as part of our marketing strategy; our dependence on our information technology systems and those of our third-party vendors, and risks related to any failure or significant disruptions thereof; risks related to government regulation of the internet, e-commerce, consumer data and privacy, information technology, and cybersecurity; risks related to the use of AI and machine learning in our business; risks related to a decrease in consumer willingness to receive correspondence or any technical, legal, or any other restrictions to send such correspondence; risks related to any failure to comply with applicable data protection, privacy and security, advertising and consumer protection laws, regulations, standards, and other requirements; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards and certain other tax attributes; the risk that we may be unable to realize expected benefits from our restructuring and cost reduction efforts; our ability to attract, develop, motivate and retain well-qualified employees; risks related to our acquisition strategy; risks related to our debt arrangements; interruptions or delays in service on our apps or websites or any undetected errors or design faults; our reliance on third-party platforms to distribute our platform and offerings, including software as-a-service technologies; systems failures or other disruptions in the operations of these parties on which we depend; risks related to climate change; risks associated with environmental sustainability and social initiatives; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to operating in the healthcare industry; risks related to our organizational structure; litigation related risks; our ability to accurately forecast revenue and appropriately plan our expenses in the future; risks related to general economic factors, natural disasters, or other unexpected events; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective income tax rate which could materially and adversely affect our results of operations; risks related to the healthcare reform legislation and other proposed or future changes impacting the healthcare industry and healthcare spending, including the new platform TrumpRx, which may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; as well as the other important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Key Operating Metrics

Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) refers to the number of unique consumers who have used a GoodRx code to purchase a prescription medication in a given calendar month and have saved money compared to the list price of the medication. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code more than once in a calendar month to purchase prescription medications is only counted as one Monthly Active Consumer in that month. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code in two or three calendar months within a quarter will be counted as a Monthly Active Consumer in each such month. Monthly Active Consumers do not include subscribers to our subscription offerings, consumers of our Pharma Direct offering, or consumers who used our telehealth offering. When presented for a period longer than a month, Monthly Active Consumers are averaged over the number of calendar months in such period. Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies are included beginning from the acquisition date. As our business continues to evolve, we are reassessing the Monthly Active Consumers metric as a primary indicator of performance to ensure it aligns with how we measure growth and profitability.

Subscription plans represent the ending subscription plan balance across our subscription offerings, GoodRx Gold, condition-specific subscription programs (first launched in June 2025), RxSmartSaver+ powered by GoodRx (launched in July 2025) and GoodRx Companion (monthly, annual, and family plans launched in May, July, and September 2026, respectively). For GoodRx Gold, RxSmartSaver+, and GoodRx Companion, each subscription plan may represent more than one subscriber since family subscription plans may include multiple members.

Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Monthly Active Consumers 4.9 5.0 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.7 6.4

As of (in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Subscription plans 783 764 717 674 671 668 680

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par values) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,784 $ 261,820 Accounts receivable, net 170,993 235,746 Prescription reimbursement assets 1,177,237 98,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,327 47,205 Total current assets 1,765,341 643,102 Property and equipment, net 11,219 12,268 Goodwill 430,331 430,331 Intangible assets, net 55,500 64,082 Capitalized software, net 143,090 139,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 26,649 28,808 Deferred tax assets, net 35,966 57,111 Other assets 26,405 29,095 Total assets $ 2,494,501 $ 1,404,058 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,835 $ 19,405 Prescription reimbursement liabilities 1,127,838 130,139 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 116,386 86,705 Current portion of debt 5,000 5,000 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,632 4,753 Total current liabilities 1,265,691 246,002 Debt, net 480,764 483,264 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 45,123 49,789 Other liabilities 9,003 8,741 Total liabilities 1,800,581 787,796 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 2,063,492 2,026,802 Accumulated deficit (1,369,606 ) (1,410,574 ) Total stockholders' equity 693,920 616,262 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,494,501 $ 1,404,058

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 218,398 $ 196,028 $ 642,588 $ 602,068 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 26,265 13,419 71,902 40,133 Product development and technology 26,846 31,012 84,795 92,087 Sales and marketing 79,530 83,532 244,226 252,944 General and administrative 29,293 32,014 83,310 90,023 Depreciation and amortization 20,517 21,431 64,580 62,072 Total costs and operating expenses 182,451 181,408 548,813 537,259 Operating income 35,947 14,620 93,775 64,809 Other expense, net: Other income — — 625 694 Interest income 2,666 2,309 5,082 9,044 Interest expense (9,946 ) (10,829 ) (29,523 ) (32,202 ) Total other expense, net (7,280 ) (8,520 ) (23,816 ) (22,464 ) Income before income taxes 28,667 6,100 69,959 42,345 Income tax expense (12,251 ) (4,981 ) (28,991 ) (17,331 ) Net income $ 16,416 $ 1,119 $ 40,968 $ 25,014 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ 0.12 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ 0.12 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 341,922 346,776 340,500 360,746 Diluted 350,058 347,810 346,437 361,423 Stock-based compensation included in costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 58 $ 86 $ 168 $ 308 Product development and technology 4,079 5,050 12,990 17,043 Sales and marketing 3,864 4,456 12,476 16,267 General and administrative 7,114 8,526 23,765 25,089

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 40,968 $ 25,014 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,580 62,072 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1,411 1,314 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,914 3,063 Stock-based compensation expense 49,399 58,707 Deferred income taxes 21,145 8,089 Loss on operating lease asset — 4,409 Other 1,207 476 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 64,753 (57,804 ) Prescription reimbursement assets (1) (1,078,906 ) (37,335 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1) 5,293 14,102 Accounts payable (1) (7,954 ) (3,069 ) Prescription reimbursement liabilities (1) 997,699 44,201 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1) 31,432 15,701 Operating lease liabilities (4,542 ) (4,732 ) Other liabilities 262 808 Net cash provided by operating activities 189,661 135,016 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (2,988 ) (2,280 ) Acquisition — (30,000 ) Capitalized software (48,967 ) (55,910 ) Net cash used in investing activities (51,955 ) (88,190 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on long-term debt (3,750 ) (3,750 ) Repurchases of Class A common stock (14,493 ) (206,942 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 159 61 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (10,027 ) (11,872 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 369 860 Net cash used in financing activities (27,742 ) (221,643 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 109,964 (174,817 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 261,820 448,346 End of period $ 371,784 $ 273,529

Investor Contact

GoodRx

Aubrey Reynolds

ir@goodrx.com

Press Contact

GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com