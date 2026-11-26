- Fastest-Ever Pathway from U.S. FDA Approval of an Innovator HIV Medicine to Generic Availability

- Demonstrates the Importance of Early Planning and Global Partnerships to Pave the Way for Country-Led Access in High-Incidence, Resource-Limited Countries

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GILD--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today welcomed news of the first deliveries of generic twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) arriving in Zambia, reflecting years of Gilead’s early planning and collaboration with generic manufacturers and global health partners, including the U.S. State Department through PEPFAR and the Global Fund. Another delivery to Uganda is expected in the coming days and a shipment of generic lenacapavir will arrive in Zimbabwe in early 2027.

Key Highlights

In less than 18 months, this represents the fastest-ever pathway from U.S. FDA approval of an innovator HIV medicine to generic availability, demonstrating what can be achieved through coordinated action.

This milestone marks a significant step toward expanding sustainable access to long-acting HIV prevention in high-incidence, resource-limited countries, and reflects Gilead's longstanding commitment to helping end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere.

Broader generic availability is expected in 2027, with countries and global health partners anticipating significant supply scale-up of twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP.

As generic supply scales, Gilead will continue to provide twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP at no profit in partnership with the U.S. State Department through PEPFAR and the Global Fund, as part of a commitment to reach up to three million people through 2028 while supporting the transition to broad generic availability.

"This moment reflects the importance of early planning and partnership to ensure broad, sustainable access,” said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “We signed royalty-free voluntary licenses for lenacapavir eight months before regulatory approval to ensure early generic supply. Access is a priority because we know that breakthroughs like lenacapavir only matter when they reach the people who need them most.”

Early Actions Are Delivering Results

Informed by consultations with more than 100 community organizations, governments, donors and global health partners, Gilead began developing a global access strategy for twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP in 2022, before Phase 3 clinical trial results were available, with the goal of accelerating initial access and supporting broad, sustainable supply.

In October 2024, ahead of regulatory filing, Gilead signed royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements with six generic manufacturers to enable supply across 120 high-incidence, resource-limited countries. By acting before regulatory approval and completing technology transfer in the same year, Gilead provided manufacturers with unprecedented time to develop their products and prepare for supply at scale.

To reach people as quickly as possible while generic supply was established, Gilead partnered with the U.S. State Department, through PEPFAR, and the Global Fund to provide lenacapavir at no profit in the highest-burden countries, a commitment subsequently expanded to reach up to three million people through 2028.

Global health partnerships announced in September 2025 further advanced generic development and manufacturing readiness within the 120 countries in the voluntary licensing territory. These include the Gates Foundation's partnership with Hetero and the partnership among Unitaid, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Together, these complementary efforts helped accelerate both initial access and the pathway to sustainable generic supply at scale.

“The arrival of generic lenacapavir is a major breakthrough in our efforts to prevent new HIV infections and accelerate progress toward ending AIDS. By making this powerful prevention tool more affordable and accessible, we have an unprecedented opportunity to reach millions more people at risk of HIV,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “As supply grows, we will continue working closely with countries and partners to rapidly scale up access and ensure that this innovation reaches those who need it most. This is how we help bring the goal of ending AIDS within reach.”

Turning Generic Supply Into Public Health Impact

With broader generic availability expected in 2027, the focus now turns to country-led roll-out. Governments, communities and global health partners are working to advance regulatory approvals, healthcare provider and health system readiness, and sustainable financing. These efforts will be critical to translating generic supply into a meaningful prevention choice and lasting public health impact.

Notably, across the Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 trials which included participants from sub-Saharan Africa, twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP demonstrated unprecedented efficacy for HIV prevention, delivering protection against HIV acquisition across diverse populations while showing superiority to a daily oral PrEP comparator.

About Lenacapavir

Twice-yearly lenacapavir is approved in multiple countries as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV in adults and adolescents who are at risk of HIV acquisition. Lenacapavir is also approved in multiple countries for the treatment of multi-drug-resistant HIV in adults, in combination with other antiretrovirals.

The multi-stage mechanism of action of lenacapavir is distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents. While most antivirals act on just one stage of viral replication, lenacapavir is designed to inhibit HIV at multiple stages of its lifecycle and has no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes.

Lenacapavir is being evaluated as a long-acting option in multiple ongoing and planned early and late-stage clinical studies in Gilead’s HIV prevention and treatment research program, including a once-yearly injection for HIV prevention. Lenacapavir is being developed as a foundation for potential future HIV therapies with the goal of offering both long-acting oral and injectable options with several dosing frequencies, in combination or as a mono agent, that help address individual needs and preferences of people and communities affected by HIV. The journal Science named lenacapavir its 2024 “Breakthrough of the Year.”

Lenacapavir for PrEP is marketed as Yeztugo in the U.S.

Indication for Yeztugo® (lenacapavir)

Yeztugo is indicated for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in adults and adolescents (≥35kg) who are at risk for HIV-1 acquisition. Individuals must have a negative HIV-1 test prior to initiating Yeztugo.

Important Safety Information for Yeztugo

BOXED WARNING: RISK OF DRUG RESISTANCE WITH USE OF YEZTUGO IN UNDIAGNOSED HIV-1 INFECTION

Individuals must be tested for HIV-1 infection prior to initiating Yeztugo, and with each subsequent injection of Yeztugo, using a test approved or cleared by the FDA for the diagnosis of acute or primary HIV-1 infection. Drug-resistant HIV-1 variants have been identified with use of Yeztugo by individuals with undiagnosed HIV-1 infection. Do not initiate Yeztugo unless negative infection status is confirmed. Individuals who acquire HIV-1 while receiving Yeztugo must transition to a complete HIV-1 treatment regimen.

Contraindications

Yeztugo is contraindicated in individuals with unknown or positive HIV-1 status.

Warnings and precautions

Comprehensive risk management: Use Yeztugo to reduce the risk of HIV-1 acquisition as part of a comprehensive prevention strategy including adherence to the administration schedule and safer sex practices, including condoms, to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). HIV-1 acquisition risk includes behavioral, biological, or epidemiologic factors including, but not limited to, condomless sex, past or present STIs, self-identified HIV risk, having sexual partners of unknown HIV-1 viremic status, or sexual activity in a high-prevalence area or network. Counsel individuals on the use of other prevention methods to help reduce their risk. Use Yeztugo only in individuals confirmed to be HIV-1 negative. Evaluate for current or recent signs or symptoms consistent with HIV-1 infection. Confirm HIV-1 negative status prior to initiating, prior to each subsequent injection, and as clinically appropriate.

Potential risk of resistance: There is a potential risk of developing resistance to Yeztugo if an individual acquires HIV-1 before or when receiving Yeztugo, or following discontinuation. HIV-1 resistance substitutions may emerge in individuals with undiagnosed HIV-1 infection taking only Yeztugo, because Yeztugo alone is not a complete regimen for HIV-1 treatment. To minimize this risk, it is essential to test before each injection and additionally as clinically appropriate. Individuals confirmed to have HIV-1 must immediately begin a complete HIV-1 treatment regimen. Alternative forms of PrEP should be considered after discontinuation of Yeztugo for those who are at continuing risk of HIV-1 acquisition and should be initiated within 28 weeks of the last Yeztugo injection.

Long-acting properties and potential associated risks: Residual concentrations of Yeztugo may remain in systemic circulation for up to 12 months or longer after the last injection. Select individuals who agree to the required injection dosing schedule because nonadherence or missed doses could lead to HIV-1 acquisition and development of resistance.

Serious injection site reactions: Improper administration (intradermal injection) has been associated with serious injection site reactions, including necrosis and ulcer. Only administer Yeztugo subcutaneously.

Adverse reactions

Most common adverse reactions (≥5%) in Yeztugo clinical trials were injection site reactions, headache, and nausea.

Drug interactions

Strong or moderate CYP3A inducers may significantly decrease Yeztugo concentrations. Dosage modifications are recommended when initiating these inducers.

It is not recommended to use Yeztugo with combined P-gp, UGT1A1, and strong CYP3A inhibitors.

Coadministration of Yeztugo with sensitive substrates of CYP3A or P-gp may increase their concentrations and result in the increased risk of their adverse events. Yeztugo may increase the exposure of drugs primarily metabolized by CYP3A initiated within 9 months after the last injection of Yeztugo.

Dosage and administration

HIV screening: Test for HIV-1 infection prior to initiating, prior to each subsequent injection, and as clinically appropriate using an approved or cleared test for the diagnosis of acute or primary HIV-1 infection.

Test for HIV-1 infection prior to initiating, prior to each subsequent injection, and as clinically appropriate using an approved or cleared test for the diagnosis of acute or primary HIV-1 infection. Dosage: Initiation dosing (injections and tablets) followed by once-every-6-months continuation injection dosing. Tablets may be taken with or without food. Initiation: Day 1: 927 mg by subcutaneous injection (2 x 1.5-mL injections) and 600 mg orally (2 x 300-mg tablets). Day 2: 600 mg orally. Continuation: 927 mg by subcutaneous injection every 6 months (26 weeks) from date of last injection ±2 weeks.

Initiation dosing (injections and tablets) followed by once-every-6-months continuation injection dosing. Tablets may be taken with or without food. Anticipated delayed injections: If scheduled 6-month injection is anticipated to be delayed by more than 2 weeks, Yeztugo tablets may be taken on an interim basis (for up to 6 months) until injections resume. Dosage is 300 mg orally (1 x 300-mg tablet) once every 7 days. Resume continuation injections within 7 days of the last oral dose.

If scheduled 6-month injection is anticipated to be delayed by more than 2 weeks, Yeztugo tablets may be taken on an interim basis (for up to 6 months) until injections resume. Dosage is 300 mg orally (1 x 300-mg tablet) once every 7 days. Resume continuation injections within 7 days of the last oral dose. Missed injections: If more than 28 weeks have elapsed since the last injection and Yeztugo tablets have not been taken, restart with initiation dosing if clinically appropriate.

If more than 28 weeks have elapsed since the last injection and Yeztugo tablets have not been taken, restart with initiation dosing if clinically appropriate. Dosage modifications of Yeztugo are recommended when initiating with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. Consult the full Prescribing Information for recommendations.

About Gilead HIV

For more than 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 14 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic worldwide. Gilead has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top two leading philanthropic funders of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

Discover more about Gilead’s unique collaborations worldwide and the work to help end the HIV epidemic.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to effectively manage, execute and realized the anticipated benefits from the access strategy relating to lenacapavir, including voluntary licensing arrangements and external partnerships relating to lenacapavir; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with such strategy. arrangements and partnerships; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including regulatory applications for lenacapavir for PrEP, and the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use or subject to withdrawal or other adverse actions by the applicable regulatory authority; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

U.S. full Prescribing Information for Yeztugo, including Boxed Warning, is available at www.gilead.com.

Gilead, the Gilead logo and Yeztugo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Ashleigh Koss, Media

public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors

investor_relations@gilead.com