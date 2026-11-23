ViewPoint Ultra is designed to support consistent documentation and reporting across modern health systems while meeting the distinct needs of ultrasound departments

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced ViewPoint™ Ultra, an enterprise ultrasound workflow solution designed to help health systems standardize clinical documentation and reporting across sites and departments while supporting the specialized needs of individual care areas.

The need for coordinated ultrasound workflows is evident across care settings. In a national survey of U.S. emergency departments, just over half reported having point-of-care ultrasound workflow that includes both image storage and physician review.1 Ultrasound is used across an expanding range of departments and locations. In addition, as each health system grows, each facility brings its own workflows and documentation requirements. Managing these processes across multiple systems can add complexity for clinical and IT teams. Often, that means fragmented systems, inconsistent documentation, duplicated IT effort, and growing governance requirements. At the same time, workforce shortages are putting even more pressure on health systems to simplify and standardize wherever possible. ViewPoint Ultra is designed to bring ultrasound workflows together in a single, scalable solution that supports women’s health, cardiovascular ultrasound, point-of-care ultrasound and radiology.

“Clinicians need tools that fit the way they work, and health systems need solutions that can grow with them,” said Ryan Dobbe, General Manager of Advanced Imaging Solutions Digital at GE HealthCare. “ViewPoint Ultra brings those needs together, helping teams simplify ultrasound documentation and reporting while supporting the specialized workflows they rely on every day and giving them tools to work effectively.”

The solution is designed to support standardized documentation across the enterprise while allowing departments to maintain workflows tailored to their clinical needs.

Key capabilities include:

Specialized workflows across care areas: Department-specific applications support the distinct needs of women’s health, cardiovascular ultrasound, point-of-care ultrasound and radiology.

Department-specific applications support the distinct needs of women’s health, cardiovascular ultrasound, point-of-care ultrasound and radiology. Simplified documentation and reporting: Automation and smart workflow tools help clinical teams document exams and prepare reports.

Automation and smart workflow tools help clinical teams document exams and prepare reports. Access across the enterprise: Web-based access enables authorized clinicians to review and finalize documentation across locations and remotely. Enterprise scalability: Support for multiple sites, departments and mixed ultrasound fleets helps organizations expand their workflows as their needs evolve.

Web-based access enables authorized clinicians to review and finalize documentation across locations and remotely. Support for multiple sites, departments and mixed ultrasound fleets helps organizations expand their workflows as their needs evolve. Centralized administration and access: Enterprise single sign-on and centralized identity and access management support secure access and governance.

ViewPoint Ultra builds on GE HealthCare’s ViewPoint ultrasound reporting experience and is designed to help organizations manage growing data volumes and workflows across the enterprise.

Attendees can see a demonstration of ViewPoint Ultra at GE HealthCare’s booth #7330 during the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2026 Annual Meeting.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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1 Thorne CR, et al. “A nationwide survey of point-of-care ultrasound utilization in academic versus nonacademic general emergency departments.” AEM Education and Training. 2025.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Linh Dinh

M 408 275 5682

Linh.Dinh@gehealthcare.com