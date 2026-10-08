Gain Therapeutics to Attend the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small-molecule therapies, today announced it will participate in the upcoming 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place from October 12th to 14th at The Hard Rock Hotel New York, in New York City.

Gain Therapeutics will be meeting with institutional investors in one-on-one meeting sessions and engaging with senior Maxim research analysts throughout the event.

If you are interested in meeting with Gain management, please contact your Maxim sales representative to schedule.

About the Maxim Growth Summit

This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

Keynote speakers include Marcus Lemonis (co-owner of Camping World and executive chairman of Neighborhood Intelligence) and Eric Adams (former mayor of New York City). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small- and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim research analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, digital assets, energy and mining, drones, and more.

This year, portions of the event will also be streamed online at https://digital.maximgrp.com/ .

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next-generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, rexaceract is currently being evaluated for the treatment of PD with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. Rexaceract has further potential in Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment and the completion and timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for rexaceract, including any extension studies; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; the timing of the commencement of the Phase 2 clinical study for rexaceract; the Company’s ability to enroll patients in its planned Phase 2 clinical study for rexaceract; the Company’s ability to replicate positive results from earlier preclinical studies or clinical trials in current or future clinical trials; the Company’s business development activities, strategic collaborations, licensing opportunities and financing activities; the advancement, prioritization and timing of the Company’s pipeline programs, including GT-04686; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings made with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Apaar Jammu

Director, Investor Relations and Public Relations

ajammu@gaintherapeutics.com

LifeSci Advisors LLC

Chuck Padala

Managing Director

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

Russo Partners LLC

Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

elio.ambrosio@russopartnersllc.com

(760) 846-9256