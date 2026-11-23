Ferris Medical helps eye care professionals consider manufacturers' quality management systems, including ISO 13485:2016 certification, when choosing ophthalmic equipment.

Ferris Medical says it helps optometrists and ophthalmologists source ophthalmic equipment from manufacturers with established medical device quality management systems, including those certified to ISO 13485:2016.

Equipment choices affect examinations, diagnostic workflows, surgical preparation, and daily clinic operations. Ferris Medical encourages practitioners to consider manufacturers' production processes and quality management practices when evaluating instruments.

ISO 13485:2016 and Ophthalmic Equipment Purchasing

ISO 13485:2016 is a quality management standard for organizations involved in the medical device industry. When evaluating suppliers, clinics may consider a manufacturer's certification as one part of their review of its documented processes and controls.

This is particularly relevant when purchasing specialized ophthalmic equipment, including:

Slit lamps for anterior eye examination and clinical assessment.

for anterior eye examination and clinical assessment. OCT systems for retinal and optic nerve imaging.

for retinal and optic nerve imaging. Tonometers for intraocular pressure measurement.

for intraocular pressure measurement. Optical biometers for cataract planning and intraocular lens calculations.

for cataract planning and intraocular lens calculations. Phacoemulsification systems for cataract surgery.

for cataract surgery. Ophthalmic lasers for selected therapeutic procedures.

Choosing Equipment for Clinical Needs

Ferris Medical supplies ophthalmic equipment intended to meet the needs of eye care professionals.

The company focuses on three areas: sourcing from manufacturers with quality management practices, helping clinics identify equipment suited to their needs, and considering maintenance and service requirements.

While manufacturer quality certification does not replace device-specific inspection or maintenance, it can contribute to a more informed procurement process.

Equipment Selection and Ongoing Care

Reliable equipment and informed purchasing decisions can support the day-to-day work of optometry and ophthalmology clinics.

Ferris Medical aims to help practitioners choose equipment suited to their work and maintain their diagnostic workflows. Equipment selection should also take account of each clinic's needs and applicable standards of care.

About Ferris Medical

Ferris Medical supplies diagnostic and surgical equipment to ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other eye care professionals worldwide. Its product range includes equipment sourced from established medical device manufacturers.

Media Contact

Ferris Optical Inc.

Website: https://ferrisoptical.com/

Email: sales@ferrisoptical.com

Contact Person Name: Craig Martin

SOURCE: Ferris Optical

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