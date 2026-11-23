DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biopharma and MediLink Therapeutics ("MediLink") recently announced a license collaboration for a nanobody independently developed by Fapon Biopharma. Under the agreement, MediLink will be granted the global rights to further develop the nanobody in designated fields. Fapon Biopharma will receive an upfront payment and be eligible for further milestone payments based on the corresponding products. In addition, if MediLink exercises its option on a second antibody, Fapon Biopharma will also be entitled to corresponding milestone payments for subsequent products.

The nanobody (VHH) was developed from Fapon Biopharma's next-generation, modular T-cell engager (TCE) platform. Fapon Biopharma has developed proprietary CD3/TCR VHHs with human and non-human primate (NHP) cross-reactivity and a diverse portfolio of co-stimulatory (second-signal) VHHs, and has advanced a series of differentiated trispecific TCE programs built on these VHHs in autoimmune diseases and solid tumors, creating a highly competitive TCE platform.

The collaboration reflects both parties' willingness to leverage complementary strengths and jointly advance clinical translation. For Fapon Biopharma, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the out-licensing of its proprietary T-Cell Engager (TCE) platform, helping to validate the technology across a broader range of therapeutic applications. For MediLink, this partnership facilitates broader exploration beyond its core focus on innovative conjugated drugs. MediLink has previously established licensing collaborations in the ADC field with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Roche, BioNTech, Zai Lab, Henlius, etc.

Moving forward, Fapon Biopharma will continue to advance the clinical translation of innovative medicines through flexible collaboration models with global partners, aiming to bring differentiated treatment options to patients worldwide.

About Fapon Biopharma

Fapon Biopharma specializes in discovering and developing biologics for cancer treatment, autoimmune diseases and other therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the company has built advanced drug discovery platforms, including an antibody discovery platform based on globally leading mammalian cell display technology, a platform for generating IL-10M fusion proteins, and a TCE platform based on human/NHP cross-reactive CD3/TCR VHHs. With a differentiated pipeline of leading drug candidates, Fapon Biopharma has established end-to-end capabilities covering the entire drug development process from drug discovery, preclinical research, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) to early clinical development. Committed to innovation, the company strives to deliver safer, more efficacious, affordable, and accessible biologics for patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website (https://en.faponbiopharma.com/) or contact our Business Development team at BiopharmaBD@fapon.com.

About Medilink Therapeutics

Founded in 2020, MediLink Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on innovative conjugated drugs, with its headquarters in Suzhou and R&D centers in Shanghai, Boston, and Singapore. Through proactive and visionary planning, the company has strategically established a full-chain ADC capability. Anchored on the core concept of "tumor microenvironment + lysosomal dual-cleavage mechanism", MediLink has pioneered a next-generation conjugation technology platform, including its first proprietary Tumor Microenvironment Activable LINker (TMALIN®) platform and other next-generation technology platforms. The safety and efficacy profiles are being consistently validated in multiple clinical studies across the world. To date, MediLink has advanced 15 ADC assets into clinical development, addressing large unmet medical needs. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, the company drives integrated innovation across concept, technology, pipeline, clinical studies, global partnerships, and intelligent manufacturing, staying true to its mission of "Innovative Medicines for Global Patients," and striving to bring better treatment options to patients around the world.

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SOURCE Fapon Biopharma