ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NDRA #MASLD--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) (“ENDRA” or the “Company”), a pioneer in thermoacoustic biomarker imaging for early detection and monitoring of steatotic liver disease (SLD), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a business update.

Business Update

During the third quarter of 2026, ENDRA continued to manage its operating costs while continue to develop its third-generation ultrasound product. At the same time, ENDRA is working to advance its proposed merger with Noble Africa LLC (“Noble Africa”), a subsidiary of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) (“ASP Isotopes”), and managed its operating resources in anticipation of the proposed transaction.

Pursuant to the merger agreement announced on June 25, 2026, Noble Africa will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ENDRA, and ENDRA will be renamed 4K Resources Inc. The proposed transaction includes a concurrent private placement into Noble Africa that is expected to result in total gross proceeds of approximately $50 million, and is expected to close immediately before the merger and the contribution of ASP Isotopes' ownership interest in Renergen Limited (“Renergen”) to Noble Africa.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including stockholder approvals, effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-4, and compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements.

Management Commentary

“Our focus during the third quarter remained on completing the proposed merger with Noble Africa while managing ENDRA's operating resources and liquidity to support transaction-related priorities,” said Alexander Tokman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA Life Sciences.

“The proposed transaction represents an important strategic opportunity for our stockholders. We continue to work with our merger counterparties to complete the remaining steps necessary to close the merger.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash used in operations during the third quarter of 2026 was $1.8 million, compared with $1.2 million in the same period of 2025, primarily reflecting higher professional fees associated with the proposed merger, digital asset management, and performance fees.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $1.7 million, compared with $1.4 million in the same period of 2025. Research and development expenses declined to approximately $176,000 from $432,000 in the comparable prior-year period, while general and administrative expenses increased to $1.5 million from $893,000 in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher professional fees and costs associated with the Company's merger-related activities.

The net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.5 million, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. The improvement in net loss reflected approximately $187,000 of net other income in the third quarter of 2026, compared with approximately $225,000 of net other expense in the prior-year period.

As of September 30, 2026, ENDRA had $1.5 million in unrestricted cash, $3.4 million in restricted cash, and $1.3 million in digital assets. The restricted cash relates to the Company's May 2026 financing and associated contractual obligations.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to assess tissue fat content and monitor tissue ablation during minimally invasive procedures, at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor steatotic liver disease and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, chronic liver conditions that affect over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Our press releases and financial and other material information are routinely posted to and accessible on the Investors section of our website, www.endrainc.com.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to the proposed merger and related transactions (the “Proposed Transactions”) involving ENDRA, ASP Isotopes, Renergen and Noble Africa, and may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Proposed Transactions. In connection with the Proposed Transactions, ENDRA has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) that contains a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) and prospectus. This press release is not a substitute for the Form S-4, the Proxy Statement or for any other document that ENDRA may file with the SEC and/or send to its stockholders in connection with the Proposed Transactions. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF ENDRA ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ENDRA, ASP ISOTOPES, RENERGEN, NOBLE AFRICA, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Form S-4, the Proxy Statement and other documents filed by ENDRA and ASP Isotopes with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. ENDRA’s Internet website address is www.endrainc.com. ENDRA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, including exhibits, and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are available free of charge through the investor relations page of its Internet website as soon as reasonably practicable after it electronically files such material with, or furnishes such material to, the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

ENDRA, ASP Isotopes, Renergen, Noble Africa, and their respective directors and managers and certain of their executive officers and other members of management may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from ENDRA’s stockholders in connection with the Proposed Transactions under the rules of the SEC. Information about ENDRA’s directors and executive officers, including a description of their interests in ENDRA, is included in ENDRA’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Information about ASP Isotopes’ directors and executive officers, including a description of their interests in ASP Isotopes, is included in ASP Isotopes’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants in the proxy solicitations, including the directors and executive officers of Renergen, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are also included in the Form S-4 and the Proxy Statement and may be included in other relevant materials filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or approval with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transactions or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities pursuant to the Proposed Transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law, or an exemption therefrom. Subject to certain exceptions to be approved by the relevant regulators or certain facts to be ascertained, the public offer will not be made directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction, or by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including without limitation, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange, of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements—based on certain assumptions and describing our future plans, strategies, and expectations—can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are express differently. Each forward-looking statement contained in this release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement.

Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the conditions to the closing or consummation of the proposed merger with Noble Africa and related transactions (the “Proposed Transactions”) are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain approval of the Proposed Transactions from ENDRA stockholders, if at all; the risk that the proposed financings are not completed in a timely manner, if at all; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Proposed Transactions and the ability of each of ENDRA and Noble Africa to consummate the Proposed Transactions; risks related to ENDRA’s continued listing on Nasdaq until closing of the Proposed Transactions and the combined company’s ability to remain listed following the closing of the Proposed Transactions; risks related to ENDRA’s ability to correctly estimate its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the Proposed Transactions, pending the closing of the Proposed Transactions, as well as uncertainties regarding the impact any delay in the closing would have on the anticipated cash resources of ENDRA, and other events and unanticipated spending and costs that could reduce ENDRA’s cash resources; risks related to the failure or delay in obtaining required approvals from any governmental or quasi-governmental entity necessary to consummate the Proposed Transactions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed Transactions on ENDRA’s or Noble Africa’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; costs related to the Proposed Transactions; risks related to the market price of ENDRA’s common stock relative to the value suggested by the Proposed Transactions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ENDRA, Noble Africa or any of their respective directors, managers, or officers related to the Proposed Transactions; costs of the Proposed Transactions and unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Proposed Transactions; changes in regulatory requirements and government incentives; risks associated with the possible failure to realize, or that it may take longer to realize than expected, certain anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transactions, including with respect to future financial and operating results, legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, and those uncertainties and factors; and the risk of involvement in litigation, including securities class action litigation, that could divert the attention of the management of ENDRA or the combined company, harm the combined company’s business and may not be sufficient for insurance coverage to cover all costs and damages, expectations regarding our treasury strategy and our ability to execute it successfully; our limited commercial experience, limited cash resources, and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund operations in the future; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; delays or changes in regulatory requirements, policies, or guidelines; the repeatability of clinical results across larger trial populations; potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications or other submissions to, or receiving approvals from, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory agencies; our ability to obtain and maintain required CE mark certifications and secured required FDA and other governmental approvals for our Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (“TAEUS®”) applications; our ability to develop commercially viable products based on our TAEUS® technology; market acceptance of our technology; the effect of macroeconomic conditions on our business; results of studies, which may be negative or inconclusive; our ability to secure and maintain development partners; reliance on third parties, collaborations, strategic alliances, and licensing arrangements; the competitive landscape in the healthcare industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in healthcare industry practices or reimbursement policies; our ability to comply with regulations from federal, state, local, and foreign governmental agencies; risks related to shifts in regulatory, accounting, or tax treatment affecting our treasury activities; the potential impact of any changes in financial reporting requirements; the risk that our stock price may be affected by the performance or valuation of assets held in our treasury; a determination that we are an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940; our ability to achieve profitability; our dependence on key members of management; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update such statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash $ 1,516,523 $ 762,365 Restricted cash 3,425,003 - Prepaid expenses 109,590 205,604 Total Current Assets 5,051,116 967,969 Non-Current Assets Fixed assets, net 35,603 42,516 Right of use assets 368,903 461,949 Prepaid expenses, long term - 365,417 Digital Assets 1,261,490 2,009,960 Other assets 5,986 5,986 Total Assets $ 6,723,098 $ 3,853,797 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 492,272 $ 621,578 Lease liabilities, current portion 143,452 129,378 Total Current Liabilities 635,724 750,956 Long Term Liabilities Lease liabilities 253,085 362,974 Warrant Liability 632,475 479,747 Total Long Term Liabilities 885,560 842,721 Total Liabilities 1,521,284 1,593,677 Commitments and Contingencies - - Stockholders’ Equity Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 17.488 and 17.488 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 1,499,838 and 1,176,477 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 148 116 Additional paid in capital 118,356,529 112,725,513 Receivable related to employee equity awards (9,337 ) - Accumulated deficit (113,145,526 ) (110,465,509 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 5,201,814 2,260,120 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 6,723,098 $ 3,853,797

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating Expenses Research and development $ 176,280 $ 432,113 $ 1,186,355 $ 1,341,859 Sales and marketing - 45,285 10,091 183,110 General and administrative 1,538,883 893,305 4,175,721 2,616,106 Total operating expenses 1,715,163 1,370,703 5,372,167 4,141,075 Operating loss (1,715,163 ) (1,370,703 ) (5,372,167 ) (4,141,075 ) Other Income (Expenses) Other income (expense) (28 ) 42,018 278 79,474 Digital asset staking compensation 778 - 21,538 - Unrealized gain on change in fair value of digital assets 168,049 - 2,197,117 - Realized gain on change in fair value of digital assets 341,872 - 872,812 - Digital asset management and performance fees (246,867 ) - (246,867 ) - Changes in fair value of warrant liability (77,169 ) (267,274 ) (152,728 ) 203,400 Total other income/(expense) 186,635 (225,256 ) 2,692,150 282,874 Income/(loss) from operations before income taxes (1,528,528 ) (1,595,959 ) (2,680,017 ) (3,858,201 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Income (Loss) $ (1,528,528 ) $ (1,595,959 ) $ (2,680,017 ) $ (3,858,201 ) Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted $ (1.02 ) $ (2.10 ) $ (2.00 ) $ (5.68 ) Weighted average common shares – basic and diluted 1,499,838 761,218 1,342,470 679,210

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Vivian Cervantes

Alliance Advisors IR

973-873-7724

vcervantes@allianceadvisors.com