Collaboration aims to advance ARespo's innovative therapies through the commercialized enFuse® drug delivery technology

CINCINNATI and BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® On-Body Delivery System, and ARespo Biopharma, Inc. (“ARespo”), an emerging developer of next generation Alpha-1 Antitrypsin therapies, today announced a new partnership to utilize the enFuse technology with specific ARespo development programs.

ARespo is advancing programs focused on addressing persistent treatment gaps for individuals living with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), initially with an emphasis on best-in-class AATD replacement therapies, aimed at improving both clinical outcomes and the patient experience.

“At ARespo, we are committed to advancing innovative treatments for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, where significant unmet patient needs remain,” said Jay Mohr, CEO and Co-founder of ARespo Biopharma. “Our partnership with Enable supports our vision of developing therapies that have the potential to improve outcomes while enhancing treatment convenience and quality of life for people living with AATD and their families. We look forward to leveraging Enable’s commercially-approved drug delivery technology as we advance our development programs.”

“As the global leader in Alpha-1 patient support, education, and services, the Alpha-1 Foundation (A1F) is happy to see innovative new approaches to treating patients,” said Scott Santarella, CEO of A1F, a non-profit organization committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) and to improving the lives of people affected by Alpha-1 worldwide.

The enFuse On-Body Injector delivers large volumes of small molecule and biologic medications subcutaneously, allowing patients to receive needed treatment at home instead of intravenously.

“Partnering with ARespo reflects our shared commitment to advancing innovation in drug delivery,” said Michael D. Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. “In rare diseases, where treatment options and the patient experience can present unique challenges, we see an opportunity to work alongside innovative biopharmaceutical companies like ARespo to advance therapies designed with patients in mind. We’re proud to support ARespo’s development programs with our enFuse technology and look forward to the potential impact this collaboration could have for patients and caregivers.”

The enFuse technology is designed to provide a simple, discreet, and comfortable patient experience, enabling flexible site-of-care options, including at-home self-administration.

About ARespo Biopharma

ARespo Biopharma is an emerging, Boston-based biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative therapies for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), a serious genetic disease with significant unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate, ABP-101, is a recombinant AAT-HSA fusion protein bioengineered for subcutaneous administration every two weeks, with the goal of improving treatment convenience and patient experience. Led by seasoned biotechnology executives with extensive rare disease development and commercialization experience, ARespo is focused on delivering differentiated therapies that expand treatment options and improve quality of life for people living with AATD and their families. Visit arespobio.com for more information.

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company committed to improving the patient treatment experience through the development and manufacturing of the enFuse® On-Body Delivery System. An innovative wearable technology, the enFuse system is designed to deliver large volumes of pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. Enable is currently working with pharmaceutical partners to conduct clinical trials and plan for joint commercial launches of therapies in combination with the enFuse technology. Visit enableinjections.com for more information.

Media Contacts

ARespo Biopharma

Jay Mohr

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder

jmohr@arespobio.com

(617) 645-1575

www.arespobio.com

Enable Injections

Jenn Beeson

jbeeson@enableinjections.com

(513) 607-0267

www.enableinjections.com