Digital Therapeutics Market to Expands at 27.8% CAGR to Attain USD 90.83 Billion by 2034

The global digital therapeutics market size is valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 9.84 billion by 2025. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 90.83 billion by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 27.8% from 2025 to 2034.

The global digital therapeutics market is driven by several factors such as rising cases of chronic diseases, accelerating demand for personalized and measurable healthcare solutions, and breakthroughs in technologies like AI-powered and mobile health. Also, the growing awareness and acquisition of mitigations in healthcare measures, as well, strategic collaborations between digital health companies and conventional healthcare players, are impacting the expansion of the market.

Digital Therapeutics Market Highlights

• Digital therapeutics industry poised to reach USD 7.7 billion in 2024.

• Forecasted to grow to USD 90.83 billion by 2034.

• Expected to maintain a CAGR of 27.8% from 2025 to 2034.

• North America led the digital therapeutics market share by 41% in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market in the coming years.

• By application, the diabetes segment held a notable revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By application, the obesity segment is expected to grow fastest between 2025 and 2034.

• By end-use, the patient segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By end-use, the providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) are empirical therapeutic interventions delivered through software to control, manage, or treat medical concerns. In 2025, it is a technological era, in which the number of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory issues, a growing adoption of smartphones, potential internet access, and boosting AI & ML-powered personalized medicine, are majorly fueling demand for digital therapeutics. There are several benefits in the global digital therapeutics market, enabling convenient, cost-effective, and advanced approaches for patients.

Escalating Care-related Applications: Major Potential

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) are highly employed in different medical concerns to manage and treat them, including in diabetes to monitor blood sugar levels, in obesity to enable personalized plans to manage weight, and in heart conditions to track heart health, medication adherence, etc. Moreover, they are utilized in respiratory diseases to control asthma or COPD. Also, in the above-mentioned concerns, preventive measures can be provided by using DTx.

The Digital Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market share by 41% in 2024, due to rising investment in DTx, enhancements in the reimbursement framework for these solutions, and a growing flow of various new startups in the DTx sector. Along with this, the government of North America supports promoting technological advancement in the same region.

Significantly experiencing market expansion in the US is impelled by the raised adoption of mobile applications, wearable devices, personalized treatment, and optimized adherence to treatment strategies. Also, the FDA is mainly evolving regulatory considerations for DTx, like the digital health software precertification program.

For instance,

• In May 2025, the US and Singapore collaborated to encourage R&D activities with the aim of a digital vaccine project using AI in digital therapeutics.

• In March 2025, Pentec Health Inc., a global complex care supplier, entered into a partnership with Luminopia Inc., a digital health developing company, to deliver distribution and assist services to enable Luminopia’s market growth.

Canada is also experiencing a major growth of the digital therapeutics market, as they are using DTx in various chronic issues, mental health conditions, and substance abuse. Also, Health Canada is primarily involved in regulating digital health technologies, such as digital devices and apps, which provide more safety and efficacy.

The Asia Pacific Is Projected to Grow Fastest Over the Projected Timeframe

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming era. As the government in ASAP is investing majorly in healthcare and a robust demand for IT services is impelling the market. Besides this, the novel creations in digital healthcare solutions, which include AI-based analysis for mobile conditions, are increasing the adoption of DTx.

In China, significant contributing factors are growing awareness in healthcare, rising applications of smartphones and tablets, and, moreover, expansion of network infrastructure. As well as they are also highly emphasizing patient-centric applications by using integrated AI, ML, and wearables.

Furthermore, Japan has a raised geriatric population with chronic conditions, and proactive approaches to healthcare risks are mainly driving the growth of the digital health market. Also, they are focusing on the empowerment of DTx to convey personalized medications with acceleration in outcomes by using technological breakthroughs such as wearable sensors, AI.

For instance,

• In February 2025, MediBuddy, India's largest digital healthcare company, made a strategic partnership with ELECOM, a global Japanese electronics company, to advance and launch cutting-edge smart health IoT devices to the Indian market.

• In Jun 2024, SoftBank Group, a Japanese technology investor, launched a strategic partnership with Tempus AI, which focuses on the analysis of personal medical data with artificial intelligence (AI) to come up with treatment recommendations.

The Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis

By application type analysis

The diabetes segment led the market in 2024. Globally increasing number of diabetic incidences, rising adoption of personalized medicines are critically impacting the market growth. As digital therapeutics are affordable and scalable in this condition, a huge population has adopted them around the globe. Also, DTx enables accurate results in minimizing HbA1c levels and optimizing other diabetes-related outcomes, resulting in accelerated adoption by providers and payers.

On the other hand, the obesity segment is expected to grow fastest over the projected period. The growing cases of obesity, along with the rising expense on healthcare, the use of wearable devices, mobile health apps, telehealth services, virtual programs, and AI integration and data analytics for personalized treatments are boosting the expansion of the market.

By end-use type analysis

The patient segment held a dominant revenue share of the digital therapeutics market in 2024. The rising cases of various chronic diseases are seeking cost-effective, convenient approaches. This segment is widely experiencing growth through the acquisition of different digital health applications, wearable devices, telehealth, personalized care, and other accessible applications in many devices.

Although the providers segment is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming years, the contributing factors are the integration of DTx in clinical trials, remote patient tracking, and the possibilities for improved treatment protocols, enhanced patient outcomes, and inexpensive healthcare. Also, there are a number of collaborations going on between technology companies and healthcare providers, are impacting the growth of the market.

Digital Therapeutics Market Companies:

• OMADA HEALTH, INC.

• Welldoc, Inc.

• 2Morrow, Inc

• Livongo Health, Inc. (Teladoc Health, Inc.)

• Propeller Health (ResMed)

• Fitbit LLC

• Mango Health

• CANARY HEALTH

• Noom, Inc.

• Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

• Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

• HYGIEIA

• DarioHealth Corp.

• BigHealth

• GAIA AG

• Limbix Health, Inc.

Global Companies and Their Latest Updates

Company Latest Updates Welldoc® (Jun 2025) Launched Lilly Health™ Personalized Health & Medicine Platform* (Lilly Health app) along with its cardiometabolic digital health platform. ResMed (January 2025) Launched AirSense 11 in India, the company’s next-generation Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device, created to make it convenient for individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) to start and stay on therapy. Dr. Reddy's subsidiary, Betapharm, and Theranica (April 2024) Launched the Nerivio® Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) wearable through its subsidiary, betapharm.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In May 2025, Curative Health Insurance Company, a leader in healthcare innovation, launched Curative Telehealth, which focuses on future virtual healthcare.

• In April 2025, Ambrosia, a leading player in real-time health monitoring, launched India’s foremost 24x7 real-time glucose and stress monitoring service, subsequent its successful adoption in the United States and Europe.

• In January 2025, Hedia, a global digital therapeutics company within diabetes, partnered with Glooko to accelerate management of diabetes along with personalized bolus insulin dosing by remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics technologies.

• In October 2024, Click Therapeutics, Inc., a global player in digital therapeutics as prescription medical treatments, launched Software-Enhanced Drug™ therapies, part of a new product called Click SE™.

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Application

• Diabetes

• Obesity

• CVD

• Respiratory Diseases

• Smoking Cessation

• CNS Diseases

• Others

By End Use

• Patients

• Providers

• Payers

• Employers

• Others

By Regions

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Denmark

• Sweden

• Norway

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Thailand

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Kuwait

