Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Size Uplifts CAGR of 24.5% by 2034

The global cell therapy raw materials market size is to grow from USD 5.43 in 2024, rise to US$ 6.75 billion in 2025, and is expected to hit around USD 48.54 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% between 2025 and 2034.

The growth of the cell therapy raw materials market is driven by the increase in demand for cell and gene therapies.

Market Overview

Cell therapy raw materials refer to components used in the production of cell-based therapies. These components include reagents, cells, cultural and cryopreservation solutions, media, supplements, and disposable items such as plasticware and bioprocessing bags. These components are essential in the development of cell therapies but are not meant to be included in the final product. These raw materials perform various functions, such as providing necessary nutrients and growth factors for cells and preserving cells for longer duration, which enhances the safety and efficacy of cell therapies.

The cell therapy raw materials market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising cell-based research activities. The rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical companies that are participating in research activities of cell-based products further drives the market's growth. Moreover, the growing demand for personalized medicine and the rising approvals for novel cell-based products are propelling the market growth.

Major Trends in the Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market

Technological Advancements:

Ongoing advancements in bioprocessing and automation technologies are enhancing the production of cell-based therapies. In addition, AI and ML technologies are improving the scalability and efficiency of cell therapy production. Such advances automate several tasks in cell therapy production and minimize the risk of errors and microbial contamination. These advances also reduce the costs of the final product.

Rising Demand for Cell Therapies:

The demand for cell therapies is increasing worldwide due to the growing number of cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, and approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease. This highlights the need for novel therapeutics, including cell and gene therapies. These therapies have proven effective in treating various chronic diseases, boosting the demand for raw materials for cell therapy.

Increasing Government Initiatives:

Governments worldwide have recognized the benefits of cell-based products to treat various conditions. Thus, they are making continuous efforts to support cell research to boost the production of cell therapies. Governments around the world are launching research programs and allocating funds to develop more cell therapies. As the production of cell therapies increases, so does the need for cell therapy raw materials.

Increasing Applications of GMP-grade Raw Materials:

GMP-grade raw materials provide a high safety and consistency level, preventing manufacturing issues, such as raw material contamination, which can have a significant impact on the manufacturing process. The GMP standard ensures that every batch of reagents is as good as the last batch; this is essential for reproducible results.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market

North America registered dominance in the market by holding the largest share of 47% in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased investment in biopharmaceutical production. The region is home to leading biopharmaceutical companies that are continuously expanding their production lines to increase the production capacity of cell-based products.

For Instance, in October 2024, Johnson & Johnson, an American multinational pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technologies corporation, announced more than US$ 2 billion in investment to build a state-of-the-art biological manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. The new facility will expand the production portfolio of biologics to support the production of novel therapies.

The region is expected to sustain its market dominance over the studied period. This is mainly due to the rise in investments in R&D activities. The U.S. is a major contributor to the North American cell therapy raw materials market. The presence of well-known research institutes, along with advanced research infrastructure, that support cell research influences the market. Moreover, there is a high demand for cell therapies due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and CVD, driving the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region is becoming a healthcare manufacturing hub. Singapore is emerging as the leader in R&D endeavors. Its thriving biopharma ecosystem encompasses leading manufacturers of biologics, small molecules, drugs, vaccines, and other products. There is a strong focus on cell and gene therapy research, supporting market growth.

The rising government funding for R&D programs and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, especially in India, China, and Japan, are likely to fuel the growth of the market. With the growing burden of chronic diseases, there is a high demand for cell therapies, which contributes to regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The media segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. With the increased production of cell-based products, the demand for cell culture media has increased. Cell culture media plays a crucial role in cell culture, providing the necessary environment for cells to grow outside their natural environments. It protects the cells from mechanical damage.

Test Insights

The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment led the cell therapy raw materials market by capturing the largest share in 2024. Since cell-based therapies are applied to multiple therapeutic areas, like regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, and oncology, their demand has increased at an unprecedented level. The active participation of these companies in cell-based research to accelerate the development of cell therapies also augmented the segment.

On the other hand, the CROs & CMOs segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for outsourcing services. Outsourcing research and production procedures to CROs and CMOs allows pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical to accelerate the development of cell-based therapies by focusing on other core areas.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The cell therapy raw materials market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Actylis, ACROBiosystems, STEMCELL Technologies, Grifols, S.A., Charles River Laboratories, RoosterBio, Inc., and PromoCell GmbH. These companies are also focusing on business development strategies to attract more clients.

In January 2025, a leading provider of critical materials and services for advanced treatments, Akron Bio (Akron), and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., announced a collaboration to enhance operations with the integration of CGMP materials into the cell therapy platforms. Alex Sargent, Director of Process Development at Charles River, said, “We are excited to enhance our Cell Therapy Flex Platform offerings with closed system automation that scales manufacturing while working to improve the safety and efficacy of the drug product. With Akron Bio’s CSS line, we can provide customers CGMP ready critical raw materials already on file with the FDA.”

Recent Developments

• In November 2024, QPS Holdings, LLC announced that its Springfield Campus, QPS Missouri, launched a new business unit for cell therapy. The first achievement of this unit is opening a new Leukopak collection and blood product processing center. The facility is designed to meet the growing demand for blood products to support cell and gene therapy work.

• In March 2024, Acrobiosystems, a leading provider of innovative equipment and solutions, announced a new initiative to support manufacturers of cell and genetic therapies. With the introduction of this initiative, Acrobiosystems has solidified itself in a unique position as a comprehensive raw material and quality control solution provider.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Media

• Antibodies

• Sera

• Cell Culture Supplements

• Reagents & Buffers

• Others

By End-use

• Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

• CROs & CMOs

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

