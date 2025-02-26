Gene Expression Market Projected to Touch USD 25.26 Billion by 2034

The global gene expression market size to rise from USD 15.45 billion in 2024, grew to USD 16.23 billion in 2025, and is expected to capture USD 25.26 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The growth of the gene expression market is primarily driven by the rising focus on drug discovery and development and the increasing R&D activities.

Market Overview

The gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to produce functional gene products. Gene expression helps identify the molecular signature of diseases and correlate pharmacodynamic markers with dose-dependent cellular responses to drug exposure. It finds applications in various fields, including research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. The gene expression market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising focus on precision medicine discovery and development. Gene expression accelerates precision medicine discovery processes by helping researchers better understand disease mechanisms and identify biomarkers. Gene expression has become essential for drug discovery and development. In addition, the rising investments in genomics research contributes to market growth.

Major Trends in the Gene Expression Market

Advancements in Technology:

Advanced technologies are revolutionizing various fields, and gene expression is no exception. Innovations such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and CRISPR technologies have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of gene expression. CRISPR technology has evolved into a powerful gene expression technique. The CRISPR technology allows scientists or researchers to modify gene expression by editing genes precisely.

For Instance, in 2022, a team of researchers commenced a clinical trial using pancreatic cells made from stem cells. During this trial, CRISPR was used to edit the immune-related genes of these cells so that the patient’s immune system would not attack them.

Rising Applications of Gene Expression in Veterinary:

With the growing concerns about animal health and wellness among pet owners, the demand for effective therapeutics is increasing. Gene expression analysis plays a crucial role in diagnosing diseases in animals. This further allows for more accurate and timely intervention, enhancing animal health outcomes. Moreover, gene expression analysis helps in research focusing on animal diseases. Understanding gene expression in pathogens helps in the development of effective therapeutics for animals.

Increasing Trend of Mutant Plant:

Gene expression is a complex process that is extremely important for the proper development of plants and their adaptation to their surroundings. Mutant plants exhibit desirable traits such as pest resistance and increased nutritional content. Modern methods for examining plant gene expression, including cDNA libraries, microarrays, and RNA sequencing, help identify underlying genetic changes in these plants, leading to better crop varieties.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and genetic disorders, is rising worldwide. Chronic diseases are one of the leading causes of death worldwide, taking the lives of about 41 million people every year. This burden highlights the need for effective diagnostic tools that use gene expression profiling for better treatment.

Insights from Key Regions

Exploring North America’s Leadership in the Gene Expression Market

In 2024, North America dominated the market with the largest share. This is mainly due to its well-established healthcare and research infrastructure that supports genomics research. The demand for gene therapies and personalized medicine has increased rapidly in the region as a result of the increased prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 6 in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 4 in 10 have two or more chronic diseases.

The region is projected to sustain its growth trajectory in the coming years. The U.S. has a stronghold on the North American gene expression market. The U.S. government is investing heavily in research on genomics. The presence of leading biotech companies in the U.S. further contributes to market growth. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) in the U.S. supports plant breeding, genetics, and genomics research to ensure that the agriculture sector is prepared to address evolving challenges.

Expansion of the Biotechnology Industry to Drive Asia Pacific Market

The Asia Pacific gene expression market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rapid expansion of the biotechnology industry. As biotechnology companies expand, the focus on R&D activities increases, significantly influencing the market. Advances in genetic and genomic technology have revolutionized health services in the region. With the increasing burden of chronic diseases, there is a high demand for gene therapies.

India is an emerging hub for genomic research and diagnosis. This is driven by an increase in the number of cases of genetic disorders and cancer. With continued research, technological advancements, and increased government support, the country is ready to become a leader in gene and cell-based therapies. Rising government initiatives to improve research and healthcare infrastructure further contribute to regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Process

The cDNA synthesis and conversion segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its crucial role in gene expression analysis and transcriptome. Using an RNA template and reverse transcriptase enzyme, cDNA synthesis synthesizes complementary DNA (cDNA). This is crucial in the conversion of RNA molecules into cDNA.

On the other hand, the data analysis and interpretation segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to its crucial role in encoding genes. Gene expression analysis is often used in bioinformatics since it enables investigators to find gene products with increased or decreased synthesis in individuals with particular diseases.

By Product

The kits & reagents segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. The kit usually contains all the necessary components, such as buffers, enzymes, and washing columns, in a ready-to-use format. Kits & reagents play a crucial role in sample preparations. The rise in research further boosts the demand for kits & reagents for gene expression. Moreover, the DNA chips segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR in the coming years. DNA chips play a crucial role in clinical diagnostics as they can measure expression levels of vast amounts of genes rapidly.

By Capacity

The high-plex segment led the gene expression market by holding the largest share in 2024. Expression profiles with high plexes indicate that implants promote spatial-temporal protein production and innate immune activation for tissue repair. High-plex gene expression enables the measurement of vast amounts of genes simultaneously. This allows researchers to find the best markers for different cell types. Furthermore, the low- to mid-plex segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the studied period due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of use.

By Application

The drug discovery & development segment led the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased demand for novel drugs. Gene expressions are useful in drug discovery and development due to their ability to detect transcriptomic alterations in the target cells. This further de-risks therapeutic agents under development in all drug categories that contain biologics, small molecules, and small interfering RNA (siRNA).

The clinical diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the assessment period. This is mainly due to the rise in demand for diagnostic solutions that use gene expression since it helps to better understand disease mechanisms. The increasing volume of patients undergoing diagnostic procedures further contributes to segmental growth.

By Technique

The RNA expression segment registered dominance in the market in 2024, as it performs a wide range of functions, from the translation of genetic information into molecular and cellular structures to regulating the activity of developing genes, cell differentiation, and changing environments. RNA sequencing is widely used to examine the quantity and sequences of RNA in a sample due to its high throughput and accuracy. On the other hand, the promoter analysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projection period, as it is essential in analyzing the expression levels of RNA.

Competitive Landscape

The gene expression market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Biomarker Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Creative Biogene, LogicBio Therapeutics, NanoString Technologies, Ocean Genomics, Promega Corp, Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics, Reprocell, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Tierra Biosciences, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

In June 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., the leading global provider of life science and clinical diagnostics products, announced the introduction of the DDSEQTM single-cell 3'-RNA-seq kit and complementary Omnition V1. 1 analysis software for single-cell transcriptome and gene expression studies. Stephen Kulisch, Vice President of Marketing for Bio-Rad's Digital Biology Group, said, “The new kit and Omnition v1.1 Analysis Software presents a more cost-effective solution for single-cell transcription and gene expression studies, facilitating seamless integration into a broad spectrum of research applications and empowering research teams to undertake more experiments within the same budget.”

Recent Developments

• In October 2024, GeneCentric Therapeutics launched its EXpressCTSM (Expression Signatures Through Circulating Tumor Signals) liquid biopsy platform that allows the value of tissue RNA expression and epigenomics to be realized in liquid biopsy.

• In May 2024, Bruker Corporation announced that it had closed its asset acquisition of NanoString Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Seattle, Washington, a leading provider of life-science research solutions for spatial transcriptomics and gene expression analysis.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Process

• cDNA Synthesis and Conversion

• Data Analysis and Interpretation

• Sample Collection

• Purification

• PCR Analysis

By Product

• Kits & Reagents

• DNA Chips

• Others

By Capacity

• High-Plex

• Low- to Mid-Plex

By Application

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Biotech & Microbiology

Others

By Technique

• RNA Expression

• Promoter Analysis

• Protein Expression & Posttranslational Modification Analysis

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

