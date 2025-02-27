APAC Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Sets for 21.93% CAGR by 2034

The APAC viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.01 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.93% from 2025 to 2034. The APAC viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years due to the rising cases of chronic diseases and increasing investments in R&D activities.

Market Overview

Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are essential in the production of gene therapies and DNA vaccines. Viral vectors deliver therapeutic genes into target cells. This targeted approach further enhances treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. With the increasing number of cases of chronic diseases, the demand for gene and cell therapies is increasing, which ultimately drives the growth of the APAC viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

An increasing geriatric population in the region is also expected to support market growth since older adults are more prone to chronic diseases. The high efficacy of viral vectors in delivering genes makes them essential in gene therapies. The growing investments in research and development activities and rising clinical trials for gene and cell therapies further expand the market.

Major Trends in the APAC Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Rising Cases of Genetic Disorders:

The rise in the number of cases of genetic disorders is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Genetic disorders can be identified in a person’s DNA through anomalies that are the reason for genetic diseases. The improvement in diagnosis and genetic testing and growing awareness of these disorders are boosting market growth. An increase in the cases of genetic disorders has created a necessity for understanding, diagnosing, and treating these conditions.

However, viral vectors and plasmid DNA are used in therapeutics as well as in understanding the underlying causes of genetic diseases. In addition, the demand for gene therapies is rising as a result of the increasing burden of genetic disorders, supporting market growth.

Technological Advancements:

Continuous technological advancements can have a significant impact on the market in several ways. Innovations in gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, are enabling the development of more effective gene therapies. This, in turn, boosts the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA. The rising adoption of advanced research technologies is further accelerating gene therapy development. Advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are also revolutionizing the market landscape. These technologies help enhance the efficiency and production of high-quality viral vectors and plasmid DNA. These technologies help reduce the time required for manufacturing and optimize different manufacturing processes, aiding market growth.

Geographical Insights

The APAC viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is poised to witness the fastest growth over the next few years. The region is witnessing rapid modernization of healthcare and research infrastructure, supporting market growth. India is expected to have a stronghold on the market. This is mainly due to the rising government investments to accelerate the production of gene therapy, in which viral vectors and plasmid DNA are vital. The Indian government is also investing heavily in advancing healthcare, research, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure. There is a strong focus on personalized medicine, boosting the demand for gene and cell therapies.

China plays a major role in the market. The country actively updates its frameworks of regulations for cell and gene-based research, which is a key factor in boosting the growth of the market. Many biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the country are shifting their focus toward the development of novel therapies with rising investments in cell and gene therapies. The regulatory bodies and other government entities in the country are making constant efforts to support cell-based research. For instance, in November 2024, the Ministry of Commerce in China pledged to boost the biotech hub in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou and encourage more research and development activities related to gene and cell therapies.

Japan is also a major contributor to the APAC viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market. This is mainly due to its well-established healthcare and research infrastructure. The rising geriatric population, along with an increase in cases of chronic diseases and genetic disorders among older adults, is likely to support market growth. There is a strong emphasis on research and development activities for the development of novel therapies and vaccines. Moreover, the rising approvals for gene therapies further contribute to market expansion.

For instance, in March 2024, the FDA approved Orchard Therapeutics’ (Hiratsuka, Japan) gene therapy, Lenmeldy, for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare, fatal genetic disorder.

Market Segmentation

Vector Type Insights

The adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment dominated the market in 2024. The increased adoption of AAVs in gene therapy is a major factor that augmented the segment. This viral vector offers maximum accuracy for the delivery of the gene and is a popular choice for various applications in research for gene therapy. These vectors find applications in neuroscience research as a preclinical toll.

Disease Insights

The cancer segment dominated the APAC viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2024. The changing lifestyle patterns with less physical activity and poor diet are expected to keep contributing to the rising number of cancer cases. A significant rise in the number of cancer cases in Asia Pacific has boosted the demand for gene therapy and, ultimately, the need for plasmid DNA and viral vectors. Viral vectors play a crucial role in delivering gene therapies to cancer patients.

Workflow Insights

The downstream processing segment led the market in 2024. This process involves various purification methods with multiple steps. The downstream processing is divided into three stages: capture, intermediate purification, and polishing. Downstream processing helps in producing high-quality plasmid DNAs. Meanwhile, the upstream processing segment is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. This process involves introducing cells to viruses, cultivating these cells, and then isolating the virus from the cells. The rise in the development of gene therapy is expected to boost this segment’s growth.

Application Insights

The vaccinology segment registered dominance in the APAC viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2024. This is mainly due to the rise in demand and production of DNA vaccines. The growing necessity of vaccines for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases supports segmental growth. The utilization of various viral vectors for their benefits is being researched to develop viral vector-based vaccines.

End-use Insights

The research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the strong focus of these institutions on developing novel gene therapies to meet overall demand. The increased investment in research for gene and cell therapies further bolstered segmental growth. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the coming years. The rising investments from these companies in gene therapy research contribute to market expansion. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in Asia Pacific fuels the segment.

Competitive Landscape

The APAC viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market continues to evolve rapidly. Key players competing in this market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Kasei, Astellas Pharma, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, Bio Farma, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., ProBio, SK Pharmateco Co., and WuXi Biologics. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and innovations to expand their footprints.

Recent Development

In November 2023, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., a Japanese multinational food and biotechnology corporation, announced its plan to acquire Forge Biologics, a leading viral vector and plasmid contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), for US$ 620 million.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vector Type

• Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

• Adenovirus

• Retrovirus

• Lentivirus

• Plasmids

• Others

By Disease

• Cancer

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

By Workflow

• Downstream Processing

• Purification

• Fill Finish

• Vector Amplification & Expansion

• Vector Recovery/Harvesting

By Application

• Vaccinology

• Cell Therapy

• Antisense & RNAi Therapy

• Gene Therapy

• Research Applications

By End-Use

• Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

By Geography

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

