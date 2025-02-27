Industrial Microbiology Market Size to Capture $24.92 Billion by 2034

The global industrial microbiology market size was US$ 13.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 24.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93% between 2024 and 2034.

The growth of the industrial microbiology market is mainly driven by increasing funding for R&D, advancements in biotechnology, and growing focus on sustainable practices. Furthermore,

Market Overview

Industrial microbiology refers to the use of microbiology in industrial processes. It involves the use of microorganisms like fungi, bacteria, and algae to produce industrial products in mass quantities. The industrial microbiology market is expanding at a significant rate due to increased cooperation between academia, industry, and regulatory authorities, which brings new biotherapies.

Industrial microbiology provides innovative tools and methods for developing microbiota, paving the way for new therapeutic and diagnostic applications. It allows researchers to manipulate microbial systems for a variety of purposes, including metabolic technology, genetic modification, personalized medicine, and organisms. Industrial biotechnology uses microbial and biological processes to produce industrial products that are more environmentally friendly and efficient than traditional industrial production.

This includes isolating microorganisms, screening useful product formation abilities, improving product efficacy through fermentation, and restoring valuable final products. Common uses include the production of metabolites, treating waste, biofuel production, and food fermentation. Due to reduced pollution, industrial microbiology offers advantages such as low substrate input, high production rates, and environmental friendliness. In addition, the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals contributes to market expansion.

Major Trends in the Industrial Microbiology Market

Rising Need for Fermentation Process in the Pharmaceutical Industry:

With the growing demand for high-quality biopharmaceutical products, the need for the fermentation process is increasing. The fermentation process involves using microorganisms, such as yeast, bacteria, or fungi, to produce active ingredients. This process plays a crucial role in producing biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines and antibodies. It also increases yields and quality of biopharmaceutical production.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases:

With the increased prevalence of infectious diseases, the need for effective and accurate diagnosis has significantly increased, boosting the demand for rapid testing solutions. Rapid microbial testing methods emerged as an ideal option, providing quality results in a short period, further helping in timely decision-making and improving patient outcomes.

Rising Applications for Genetically Engineered Microbes:

Genetically engineering microbes support market growth. Many pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are developing new genetically modified microorganisms to improve fermentation efficiency. It allows researchers to modify microbes according to their needs, which further helps produce higher yields of biopharmaceutical products. Genetic engineering also enables the production of novel products.

Integration of AI:

In microbial research, AI is significantly involved in microbial classification and functional annotation. ML algorithms allow for efficient and accurate classification of microbial taxonomy, allowing for the identification of functional features and metabolic pathways of microbial communities. Advanced AI algorithms are used to identify and categorize microbial communities based on their nucleic acid sequences.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Industrial Microbiology Market

North America dominated the market with the largest share of 47% in 2024. North America boasts leading research and biopharmaceutical companies that are actively involved in industrial microbiology. Increasing research and development (R&D) in the biopharmaceutical industry is boosting the development of new drugs to treat and cure illnesses, significantly boosting the demand for microbials. The region is at the forefront of technological advancements, leading to innovations in industrial microbiology. Moreover, increased government funding for medical R&D significantly contributes to market growth.

The U.S. plays a key role in the growth of the North American industrial microbiology market. There is a high demand for biopharmaceutical products. The presence of a well-established healthcare industry and the increasing healthcare expenditure are further propelling the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the projection period. With the increasing spending on healthcare, the demand for high-quality biopharmaceuticals is rising. Governments around the region are also investing heavily to accelerate and boost the production of pharmaceutical products to fulfil overall demand. Increased private funding and state subsidies in the region will help biotech companies adapt to technological advancements.

India is expected to have a stronghold on the Asia Pacific industrial microbiology market. This is mainly due to the rapid expansion of the food & beverages and biopharmaceutical industries. The growing demand for safe, high-quality foods and drinks influences the market. Industrial microbiology is essential in producing essential food ingredients, such as vitamins, amino acids, and enzymes. The rapid industrialization further supports regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The reaction consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024 since they play a crucial role in industrial microbiology testing. They offer efficiency, waste reduction, quality control, energy saving, and more considerable benefits across all industries.

The equipment and systems segment is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. With the growing focus on R&D in industrial microbiology, the demand for equipment and systems is rising as they allow researchers to interact directly with collected data. They automate several processes, accelerate data processing, and improve temperature control. The rising demand for single-use equipment further contributes to segmental growth.

Test Insights

The sterility testing segment dominated the industrial microbiology market in 2024. The importance of sterility testing has increased in the production of biopharmaceuticals. Sterility testing ensures the safety and quality of biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other materials. This test is carried out to recognize viable microorganisms. Stringent regulations regarding the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products further augmented the segment.

The microbial limit testing segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years as it provides information on the safety of tested products by determining whether or not the quantitative limits of a particular microorganism are exceeded. It is also an important quality control test for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. It is heavily used to determine the quality of raw materials.

End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical biotechnology segment led the market in 2024. This is mainly due to a significant rise in the production of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, in which industrial microbiology is essential. Microbiology ensures the efficacy and specificity of a wide range of therapeutic agents. The increasing demand for high-quality pharmaceutical products and stringent regulations regarding pharmaceutical safety further bolstered the segment.

The food and beverages segment is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. With the growing concerns about health and wellness, the demand for high-quality food products is rising. Industrial microbiology plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality of food and beverages by improving texture, taste, and shelf life.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial microbiology market continues to evolve rapidly. The market is highly competitive as various market players are making efforts to bring innovations to the market. Key players operating in the market include bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, and Asiagel Corporation.

Recent Developments

• In January 2025, Zymo Research introduced the Master the Microbiome Grant, a global initiative dedicated to advancing research in metagenomics, microbiomics, and microbial sciences. This initiative empowers researchers by providing access to industry-leading sample and library preparation solutions and services.

• In October 2024, Abzena, an end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, announced the expansion of its quality control testing capabilities at its biologics development and current good manufacturing practice site in San Diego, CA.

• In November 2022, IDEXX Laboratories announced the acquisition of a Canadian company, TECTA-PDS. With this acquisition, IDEXX can expand its microbiology testing options for both laboratory and in-field testing.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Equipment and Systems

• Filtration Pumps and Systems

• Microbial Detection Systems

• Air Monitoring Systems

• Automated Equipment

• Incubators and Culture Apparatus

• Others

• Reaction Consumables

• Media

• Reagents and Strains

• Laboratory Supplies

• Bags and Bottles

• Loop and Needles

• Petri Dishes, Racks, Seals, Plates and Holders

• Filtration Disc and Membranes

• Others

By Test

• Sterility Testing

• Microbial Limits Testing

• Bio-burden Testing

• Water and Environmental Testing

By End-use

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical Biotechnology

• Agricultural

• Environmental

• Cosmetic and Personal Care

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

