G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Size to Capture $6.37 Billion by 2034

The global G-protein coupled receptors market size surpassed US$ 3.86 in 2024, rise to US$ 4.06 billion in 2025, and is expected to hit around US$ 6.37 billion by 2034. The market is growing at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2024 and 2034. The growth of the G-protein coupled receptors market is driven by the increasing approval of medicinal GPCRs developed for a variety of indications, such as cardiovascular, metabolism, neurodegeneration, psychiatry, and oncology.

An Overview and Growth Potential of the Market

G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) represent the largest family of receptors in the human genome. They play a crucial role in various physiological processes. GPCRs communicate most physiological responses to hormones, neurotransmitters, and environmental stimulants and, therefore, have great potential as a treatment target for a wide range of diseases. They are one of the most important classes of targets for the discovery of small molecules. GPCR is the most investigated due to its pharmacological resistance and pathophysiology role and the pathogenesis of human disease. The market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, boosting the demand for GPCR-targeted therapies. In addition, the increasing research and development activities in GPCR support market growth.

Major Trends in the G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market

Rising Focus on Drug Discovery:

The rising focus on drug discovery and development is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. Advances in receptor pharmacology, breakthroughs in structural biology, and innovations in biotechnology have led to new ways of discovering GPCR drugs. GPCR structural biology has made it easier to reveal the three-dimensional structure of many GPCRs and their interactions with ligands, proteins, and membrane components. Moreover, GPCRs play a crucial role in understanding disease mechanisms, which further helps in the development of targeted therapies.

Rising Applications of Orphan GPCRs:

The importance of orphan GPCRs is rising due to their potential to modulate unknown or poorly understood biological processes. Orphan GPCRs represent untapped potential in drug discovery to meet unmet medical needs in the healthcare sector. Some orphan GPCRs also serve as biomarkers for certain diseases.

Advancements in Technology:

Advancements in technology create immense opportunities in the market. Advances in drug discovery technologies, such as high-throughput screening, enhance the ability to develop GPCR-targeting drugs. In addition, advances in structural biology have facilitated the investigation of complexes in G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and related signal converters containing G-proteins and arrestins. For example, Cryo-EM has developed as an alternative technique, driving a new opportunity in GPCR structural biology. Unlike X-ray crystallography, cryo-EM does not rely on crystals and has a large potential to visualize detergent or nanodisc-solubilized GPCRs.

Integration of AI:

AI can have a significant impact on the market. AI technologies are increasingly used to identify potential drug candidates targeting GPCRs. These technologies are also used heavily in research to discover GPCR bioactive ligands. AI and ML technologies help in GPCR classification, predicting GPCR’s activation levels, modeling GPCR-3D structure and interaction modeling, and understanding G protein selectivity, thereby expanding the area of applications.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market

North America dominated the market share by 33% in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased investment in research and development activities focused on GPCRs. There is a significant increase in the approvals of GPCR-targeted drugs due to the growing awareness about the importance and benefits associated with them. With the growing burden of chronic diseases, there is a high demand for personalized medicines, in which GPCRs play a crucial role in understanding disease mechanics.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the North American G-protein coupled receptors market. Advances in science and technology and the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have created a new era in the development of medicine. The federal government plays a major role in the national public health system. The U.S. government is currently dealing with the complex issue of genomics integration into public health. There is strong support from the government for biomedical research, supporting market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for novel drugs and therapeutics contributes to regional market expansion.

Exploring Asia Pacific’s Role in the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing investment in drug discovery to fulfill unmet medical needs and enhance patient outcomes. The rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region can have a positive impact on the market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as CVDs, cancer, and diabetes, led to the high demand for GPCR-targeted drugs.

China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific G-protein coupled receptors market throughout the projection period. China offers immense opportunities to promote scientific discovery and improve health around the country. China's healthcare industry is growing rapidly due to the rising income levels, increased health awareness, and growing aging population. Improving health outcomes has been the Chinese government's top priority. China is a leader in precision medicine. The growing focus on disease studies further contributes to market expansion.

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The cell lines segment dominated the G-protein coupled receptors market with the largest share in 2024. GPCR cell lines are used in the study of ligand binding. They are also used to measure receptor activation and desensitization kinetics, evaluate downstream signaling events, and conduct drug screening. Cell lines are essential for detecting GPCR targets. The increase in demand for GPCR-targeted drugs is a major factor contributing to segmental growth.

Assay Type Insights

The cAMP assays segment led the market in 2024 since they play an important role as a messenger in GPCR signal transduction. The assay for cAMP is a highly reliable choice. They analyze changes in cellular cAMP level, measuring the biological activity of different GPCR-specific drugs. They also help in examining the subtle modulating effects of connections on GPCR transmission.

Application Insights

The cancer research segment led the market by holding the major share in 2024. GPCRs function as pro-tumorigenic signaling hubs by promoting cell growth, invasion, and metastasis and by participating in immune expression, angiogenesis, and preventing tumor inflammation. The rise in focus on cancer research to develop effective therapeutics contributed to segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

The G-protein coupled receptors market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Some of the key players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, WuXi AppTec, Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc. and BD. These players are also making efforts to expand their footprints worldwide, intensifying competition.

Recent Developments

• In January 2025, Exicure, Inc. entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with GPCR Therapeutics Inc., a Korean corporation (“GPCR”), under which the company acquired from GPCR all of the issued and outstanding equity securities of GPCR Therapeutics USA Inc., a California corporation.

• In September 2023, Septerna, a biotechnology company that discover novel oral small molecule medicines targeting GPCRs, definitive asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated under which Vertex has acquired an undisclosed discovery-stage GPCR program.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Cell Lines

• Detection Kits

• Cell Culture Reagents

• Ligands

By Assay Type

• cAMP Functional Assays

• Calcium Functional Assays

• β-Arrestin Functional Assays

• Radioligand Binding & GTPγS Functional Assays

• Internalization Assays

• Trafficking Assays

• Other Assays

By Application

• Cancer Research

• CNS Research

• Metabolic Research

• Cardiovascular Research

• Respiratory Research

• Inflammation Research

• Other Applications

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

