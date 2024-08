Kate Goodwin hails from a background primarily in marketing. A passion for health sciences and writing led her to the biopharma news world, and she’s never looked back. She’s been writing for BioSpace for more than two years with a focus on cutting edge research, Alzheimer’s disease and pediatrics. Her free time is filled by her husband, children, Beagles, books, crochet and creative writing. She can be reached at kate.goodwin@biospace.com.