CRISPR Technology Market Size Expects USD 26.22 Bn at 16.54% CAGR by 2034

The global CRISPR technology market size was estimated at USD 5.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to surge about USD 26.22 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.54% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The growth of the market is driven by rising advancements in technology and increasing R&D.

Market Overview

CRISPR technology is a revolutionary tool in genetic engineering and molecular biology that helps researchers to easily cut DNA and replace sequences with extreme accuracy and precision. This tool has been playing a crucial role in the development of gene therapy because it allows researchers to track gene functions as well as edit them. CRISPR technology also applied in creating genetically modified crops. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world is boosting the demand for gene therapies, further impacting the CRISPR technology market.

The increasing awareness amongst people regarding gene therapy and its benefits is contributing to market growth. Research and development activities for gene therapy are rising with increasing public and private investments. Moreover, continuous R&D activities to explore applications and improve the accuracy and reliability of CRISPR technology impact the market. Market players are collaborating with academic and research institutions to commercialize CRISPR technology.

Major Trends in the CRISPR Technology Market

Rising Investment in Genomics and Gene Therapies:

The prevalence of chronic diseases, like genetic disorders and cancer, is on the rise across the world. This has prompted initiatives for extensive study of genes to understand disease patterns and develop novel drugs and treatments. An incredible rise in investments in research and development activities, especially government funding, is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

For instance, the Australian Government approved the NHMRC Grant Program 2024-25 for the next phase of Australian Genomics. Under the program, US$ 5.9 million is allocated for Australian Genomics, which will support researchers as well as roll out genomic technologies into the Australian health system. In addition, the rising investments to develop gene therapies for cancer are boosting market growth. According to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, in Q2 of 2024, about 4,047 cell, gene, and RNA therapies were in the pipeline, of which 51% were gene therapies.

Technological Advancements:

Rising advancements in CRISPR technology drive the growth of the CRISPR technology market. Innovations in molecular biology, biotechnology, and delivery methods are enhancing the capabilities of CRISPR technology. Improvements in viral vectors directly impact the efficiency and precision of CRISPR technology. In vivo CRISPR helps eliminate the need to separate and modify cells outside the body by allowing direct targeting. Technological advances in vivo techniques help widen the scope of treatment options for genetic disorders and other diseases. Such technological advancements are boosting CRISPR technology's efficacy and increasing its application area.

Demand for Personalized Medicine:

The demand for personalized medicine is rising rapidly due to the growing awareness amongst people regarding the benefits of precision medicine. The precise and targeted gene alterations are made possible by CRISPR technology, which further helps to develop personalized medicine. The ability of personalized medicine to provide customized treatments suitable to an individual's specific genetic composition proves to be a viable treatment option. A rise in research and development activities focusing on personalized medicine, where CRISPR technology is a mainstay, contributing to market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America: The Epicenter of CRISPR Technology Development

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its well-established infrastructure for research and robust biotechnology and healthcare industries. The rise in investments in genetic research activities by biotechnology companies and academic and research institutions further bolstered the regional market growth. The region is likely to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years due to the presence of leading biotechnology companies that provide gene editing services, genome sequence, and gene therapies. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is prompting innovations in treatments for rare genetic disorders and cancer.

The U.S. and Canada play a major role in the growth of the North American CRISPR technology market. The strong emphasis on research and development activities and regulatory support to commercialize CRISPR technology contribute to market growth. There is also high demand for gene therapies, which contributes to market expansion.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth over the studied period. The rapid expansion of the biotechnology industry is expected to boost market growth. Countries like China, India, and Japan are expected to lead the Asia Pacific CRISPR technology market. The Chinese government is investing heavily in research and development of CRISPR technology to explore its applications, especially in medicine and agriculture. The regulatory environment in the country is favorable for genetic research. The strong support from the government for the development of gene therapy and personalized medicine will propel the market in Japan. In addition, the Indian government is focusing on improving healthcare and research infrastructure, contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation

Product & Services Insights

The product segment led the CRISPR technology market in 2024. Products like CRISPR kits and enzymes are necessary for the creation of disease models that are then used for scientific research. Researchers can replicate the diseased part in the cells by introducing certain genetic abnormalities. In addition, these products play a crucial role in gene editing. The rise in research activities on diseases contributes to segmental growth.

The services segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Researchers are able to conduct proper and functional genomic studies due to CRISPR screening services. These services help in the methodical targeting and modification of individual genes. This further helps researchers identify genes that are important for certain biological pathways, illnesses, or processes.

Application Insights

The discovery & development segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The rise in the number of chronic disease cases has increased the demand for novel drugs and treatments. The complete evaluation of genetics, gene modification of cellular phenotypes, and CRISPR screening help in drug discovery. CRISPR technology plays a key role in gene editing in specific cell lines, helping researchers to identify potential drug targets. The increase in government investments in drug discovery and development augmented the segment.

The agriculture segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The development of crops that are resistant to pests and grow quicker is possible due to CRISPR technology. The genetic alterations for lessening chemical pesticide dependency are being worked on. CRISPR technology helps to improve crop traits such as quality and make crops tolerant to herbicides. It also helps to increase the nutritional value of food produced.

End-user Insights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024. These companies constantly participate in research and development activities and utilize CRISPR technology for different purposes. The alteration of immune cells for immunotherapy to improve their ability to treat cancer is possible because of CRISPR technology. This technology is a key factor driving innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. On the other hand, the academic & research institutions segment is expected to grow rapidly during the projection period. The rising engagement of these institutes in research studies to identify underlying causes of specific diseases supports segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The CRISPR technology market is evolving rapidly. The market is highly competitive, with numerous players making efforts to bring innovations to the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Beam Therapeutics Inc., Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Lonza Group, Ltd., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Hera Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., Applied StemCell, New England Biolabs Inc., ToolGen Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments

• In January 2025, Researchers at Aarhus University, Denmark, announced the development of a new method to achieve precise and complex genetic manipulations. This new Triple-Action CRISPR Technology will enable simultaneous gene activation, repression, and deletion in Primary Human T Cells.

• In December 2024, engineers at the University of Southern California (USC) developed a new CRISPR toolkit for remote-controlled genome editing. This is a major breakthrough for the CRISPR technology applications.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product & Services

• Products

• CRISPR Kits & Enzymes

• CRISPR Libraries

• Other Products (design tools, antibodies, other reagents)

• Services

• gRNA Design & Vector Construction

• Cell Line Engineering

• Screening Services

• Other Services (Epigenome Editing and Transcriptional Activation)

By Application

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Agriculture

• Other Applications (biofuels, veterinary)

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Others (CROs & CDMOs)

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

