Blood Based Biomarkers Market Size to Touch USD 15.78 Bn in 2034, says Healthcare Specialist

The global blood based biomarkers market size was valued at USD 8.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 15.78 billion in 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2025 to 2034.

The growth of the blood based biomarkers is driven by the rising prevalence of various life-threatening diseases and technological advancements.

Market Overview

A biomarker is a measurable indicator that indicates a change in protein expression that correlates with the risk or progression of a disease. This biomarker provides information about a person’s health. A blood-based biomarker is an indicator that provides information about a person’s health by testing blood. These biomarkers can indicate diseases or a predisposition for certain health issues. It can help detect cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, kidney problems, diabetes, etc.

The rising number of people suffering from various chronic diseases is a key factor boosting the growth of the blood based biomarkers market. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), approximately 1 in 3 of all adults suffer from multiple chronic conditions (MCCs). In addition, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in research activities, which contribute to the growth of the market.

Major Trends in the Blood Based Biomarkers Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Neurological Diseases:

The increasing prevalence of chronic and neurological diseases across the world is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Blood-based biomarkers help in the early detection or predisposition of certain chronic and neurological diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), dementia, and Alzheimer’s. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1 in 3 people suffer from some neurological conditions that significantly affect their life.

These numbers are expected to increase across the world. Moreover, neurological diseases are the leading cause of disability worldwide, highlighting the need to detect and diagnose these conditions early for effective treatment plans. Biomarkers help in early detection as well as detection of tendencies toward chronic and neurological diseases, which helps patients and medical professionals make informed decisions regarding treatment plans.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in the field of blood-based biomarkers are driving the growth of the market. Innovations like artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and multiplex assays have boosted the sensitivity, reliability, and precision of blood-based biomarker tests. AI-driven biomarker analysis amplifies disease prediction as well as personalized medicine strategies and increases the efficiency of diagnostics. Such innovations help enhance the accuracy, accessibility, and efficiency of diagnostic testing and accelerate research and development activities.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine:

The growing awareness regarding personalized medicine is one of the major factors boosting market growth. Personalized medicine has proven to be a beneficial treatment plan for treating and managing chronic diseases. Blood-based biomarkers play a crucial part in the identification of a person's genetic makeup and an individual molecular profile. This helps with the successful development of personalized medicine that is specifically created for an individual. The identification of the right biomarkers is important for the treatment of various diseases.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Blood Based Biomarkers Market: What till 2034?

North America registered dominance in the market by holding the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and research facilities that support the development and implementation of diagnostic tools, including blood-based biomarkers. The region is at the forefront of technological advancements in healthcare, leading to innovations in diagnostic tools. The heightened awareness amongst the population regarding early disease detection has boosted the demand for diagnostic tests, including blood-based biomarkers.

The U.S. plays an important role in the North American blood based biomarkers market. The rising adoption and acceptance of advanced diagnostic tools for complex chronic disease detection and treatment is a key factor supporting the market. The presence of well-known research institutes and biotechnology companies and the rising funding for research and development activities are contributing to market expansion.

There is a high accessibility and availability of healthcare services, including diagnostic solutions, encouraging people for regular checkups and early detection of chronic conditions. In addition, the rising prevalence of neurological conditions further influences the market. According to the NIH, there were an estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2024. This number is expected to reach 13.8 million by 2060.

Asia Pacific’s Surge: The Fastest-Growing Region in the Blood Based Biomarkers Market

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the market in the coming years. The rising investments in biotechnology research and increasing healthcare expenditure are major factors driving the market in the region. With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, people are becoming more aware of the importance of early diagnostics to prevent adverse effects. This, in turn, boosts the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions, including biomarker tests. The modernization of the healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries and the rising adoption of advanced diagnostic tools further contribute to regional market growth.

Countries like China, India, and Japan are anticipated to lead the Asia Pacific blood based biomarkers market. In India, healthcare expenditure is increasing due to the rising awareness about health and wellness and the high prevalence of chronic diseases. The Indian government is also making efforts to advance healthcare infrastructure and increase accessibility to healthcare services, especially in rural areas, which supports the market growth.

In addition, the geriatric population is increasing in Japan, significantly increasing the burden of chronic diseases, as older people are more prone to chronic diseases. China is investing heavily in research and development programs to develop advanced treatments for various diseases, fueling the market's growth.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights

The genetic biomarkers segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The adoption of genetic biomarkers for blood-based diagnostics of genetic disorders has increased over the years, which is a major factor supporting the segment’s dominance. Advancements in technology as well as comprehensive genomic profiling improved the detection of biomarkers for specific or targeted therapy. Genetic biomarkers help personalized treatment plans based on an individual’s genetic profile. The increase in demand for personalized medicine further bolstered the segmental growth.

The cell-based biomarkers segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR in the coming years. The growing demand for circulating tumor cells, immune cell profiling, and extracellular vesicles for precision medicine and cancer diagnostics drives segmental growth. Advancements in cell capture techniques, support from regulatory agencies, and the rising investments in research programs aimed at understanding diseases at the cellular level further influence the segment.

Application Insights

The cancer segment led the blood based biomarkers market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased volume of cancer patients undergoing diagnostics. As the prevalence of cancer increases across the world, the need for cancer diagnostics increases, significantly boosting the demand for blood-based biomarkers. Various types of tests for cancer diagnosis use blood-based biomarkers due to their precision. In addition, the increased demand for minimally invasive procedures and heightened awareness regarding the benefits of early detection supported segmental growth.

The neurological diseases segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The rising cases of neurological disorders worldwide increasing research and development activities focus on studying neurological conditions drive segmental growth. Since neurological conditions are the leading cause of disability, the demand for effective diagnostic tools for early detection is rising.

Technology Insights

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The segment’s growth is driven by the advancements in DNA sequencing technologies. NGS enables rapid and accurate sequencing of millions of DNA fragments simultaneously, accelerating the discovery of new biomarkers. The development of cutting-edge NGS has a wide scope in detecting genetic variations, which enables high-resolution genetic profiling. The increase in the demand for personalized medicine further supports the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to grow rapidly over the studied period. This technology provides reliable, precise, and fast results, which is crucial for identifying disease-associated biomarkers.

End-use Insights

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the blood based biomarkers market with the largest share in 2024. The major factor supporting segmental dominance is the rise in hospital admissions. These settings are considered primary care centers. These facilities are often equipped with advanced diagnostic services for various chronic and neurological diseases, helping patients with early detection and treatments. The rise in the need for early diagnosis, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the demand for personalized medicine further augmented the segment.

On the other hand, the diagnostic laboratories segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the projection period. This is mainly due to the increase in the volume of patients undergoing diagnostic procedures. Diagnostic laboratories often have advanced technologies and offer cost-effective services, attracting a broader patient population.

Competitive Landscape

The blood based biomarkers market is evolving rapidly. Key players operating in the market include Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, BIOMÉRIEUX, Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and others. These companies are focusing on business development strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, to bring innovations to the market and expand their footprints.

Recent Developments

• In December 2024, Fujirebio Holdings Inc. and Eisai Co. announced that they signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to joint research and social implementation of blood-based biomarkers in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.

• In July 2024, Biogen Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., and Fujirebio collaborated to identify and develop blood-based biomarkers and commercialize new tests for tau pathology in Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

