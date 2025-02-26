miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Size Surges USD 1369.11 Million by 2034

The global miRNA sequencing and assay market size to grow from US$ 391.73 million in 2024, rise to US$ 443.95 million in 2025, and is expected to surpass US$ 1369.11 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 13.33% between 2025 and 2034. The growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is driven by the rising applications of miRNA in various fields. Furthermore, continuous advancements in sequencing technologies contribute to market expansion.

Market Overview

miRNA sequencing allows researchers to examine tissue-specific expression patterns of miRNAs, as well as disease-related variants and isoforms of miRNAs from previously discovered miRNAs. miRNA sequencing is a high-throughput sequencing method developed to demonstrate miRNA expression. Various miRNAs related to genetics, metabolism, infectious diseases, and tumors can provide scientists with a new perspective on pathological research and serve as reliable organic disease markers. Next-generation sequencing technology allows RNA testing to sequence complete statements of miRNAs.

Next-generation sequencing has become a common tool for the creation of miRNA profiles, leading to discoveries. Therefore, miRNA sequencing is a promising device for experimental toxicology that helps better understand the link between toxins and miRNAs due to genome-wide changes in toxins. miRNA is the most frequently tested factor in cancer research. The miRNA sequencing assay market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising investments in R&D and increasing prevalence of cancer.

Major Trends in the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market

miRNAs Use as Cancer Biomarkers:

miRNAs have been recognized as potential cancer biomarkers for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Depending on the cell type, miRNA-based therapies act as tumor inhibitors or tumor aspirators in cancer treatment. Specific miRNA expression profiles can indicate the stage of cancer, which helps healthcare professionals make informed decisions.

Rising Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Diseases:

The rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases further contributes to market growth. miRNAs are used as disease diagnostic tools and therapeutic devices to ameliorate neurodegenerative diseases. As neurodegenerative diseases become more common, the need for research to understand disease mechanisms increases. However, miRNA sequencing plays a crucial role in understanding the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Advancements in Technology:

Advancements in sequencing technologies have made miRNA analysis more efficient and cost-effective. Innovations in sequencing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, allows for high-throughput sequencing. This further allow researchers to analyze vast amounts of samples quickly.

Integration of AI:

Recent advances in machine learning used in biomedical computer informatics provide an opportunity to examine miRNA-targeted drugs and promote miRNA therapies. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has revolutionized biological research by enabling detailed extraction of insights from complex data.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increasing research funding by the federal government. There is high adoption of next-generation sequencing for research purposes. The increased demand for personalized medicines further boosted the adoption of miRNA sequencing and assays.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the market in North America. This is mainly due to the presence of leading biotechnology companies, as well as research institutes. The country's well-established healthcare system further supports market growth. There is a high demand for effective diagnostic services due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases. However, miRNA emerged as a potential biomarker for these conditions.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Advances in genetic and genomic technology have revolutionized healthcare services in the region. With the increasing prevalence of cancer, there is a high demand for effective diagnostic solutions. A single miRNA detection technique can be used to identify specific cell types where miRNAs are strongly expressed. This information can be used to develop novel biomarkers for diseases. Single cellular miRNA-seq can be used to examine the effects of drug products and other treatments on miRNA expression in individual cells.

China is the world's largest genome sequencing center for next-generation sequencing. The growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector impact the growth of the Asia Pacific miRNA sequencing and assay market. Furthermore, governments of various Asian countries are investing in advancing the healthcare system, which significantly contributes to market expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

The product segment led the market in 2024. Products, such as kits and consumables, play a crucial role in miRNA sequencing. They are also essential in sample preparation. The increased research in genomics contributes to segmental growth. As research activities increase, the demand for miRNA sequencing and so does the need for these products. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years. The demand for services, such as data analysis and data reporting, is rising since they are essential in disease diagnosis, treatment, and other purposes. These services further improve work efficiency and data consistency.

By Technology

The sequencing by synthesis segment accounted for a major market share in 2024. This technology has proven effective in identifying errors among major NGS platforms. This technology finds applications in various fields due to its simple workflow and high data accuracy. However, the sequencing by oligonucleotide ligation and detection (SOLiD) segment is projected to expand rapidly during the projected timeframe as this technology reads short DNA sequences using ligation, which offers highly accurate base calling. SOLiD sequencing is unique in using the ligation-based method with di-base probes, which is advantageous in terms of accuracy and data analysis.

By Workflow

The sequencing segment dominated the miRNA sequencing and assay market in 2024. Sequencing revolutionized genomic research and clinical applications. Its benefits include high throughput, cost-effectiveness, speed, data resolution, versatility, and accuracy. It also helps analyze a complete range of miRNA.

By Application

The cancer segment led the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased burden of cancer worldwide. miRNA acts as a biomarker for early diagnosis of cancer cells. It also helps identify disease progression. On the other hand, the polyglutamine disease segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. miRNAs have potential as biomarkers for early diagnosis and monitoring of polyglutamine disease.

By End-use

The research and academic institutes segment dominated the miRNA sequencing and assay market in 2024. This is mainly due to the strong focus on genomics research. With the growing prevalence of various diseases, research programs have increased to develop effective therapeutics, boosting the demand for miRNA sequencing and assays.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The miRNA sequencing and assay market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Inc., Abcam plc, New England Biolabs, Takara Bio Inc., Lexogen GmbH, Norgen Biotek Corp., Maravai LifeSciences, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and System Biosciences, LLC.

Recent Development

• In May 2024, Qiagen announced the introduction of a multimodal DNA/RNA library kit from Qiaseq. This new kit allows for the seamless production of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation (NGS) sequencing, including genome-wide (WGS) and transcriptome-wide (WTS) sequencing.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product & Service

• Product

• Library Preparation Kits

• Sequencing Consumables

• Instruments

• Service

By Technology

• Sequencing by Synthesis

• Sequencing by Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection (SOLiD)

• Nanopore Sequencing

• Sanger Sequencing

• Single Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

By Workflow

• Sequencing

• Library Preparation

• Data Analysis & Storage

By Application

• Cancer

• Polyglutamine Diseases

• Autoimmune Disease

• Schizophrenia

• Others

By End-use

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

