U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Size Boosts 10.36% CAGR by 2034

The U.S. concierge medicine market was estimated at US$ 7.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach about US$ 19.36 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.36% f rom 2025 to 2034. The rising number of patients requiring primary care for various health issues is boosting the growth of the market.

Market Overview

Concierge medicine refers to a healthcare approach that offers quicker access to healthcare services, which often includes appointments on the same day or the next day. The value of convenience and contiguity for patients are the main factors supporting the growth of the U.S. concierge medicine market. This approach typically has a smaller patient load to physicians than traditional practices, allowing them to spend more time with each patient. The rising focus on proactive health measures, personalized attention, and quick response makes concierge medicine a popular choice.

With the rising incidences of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population, there is a high demand for primary care services and better healthcare services. Since concierge medicine provides quick access to healthcare services, there is a rapid shift toward this proactive approach. The rise of telehealth is further driving market growth. Moreover, key companies operating in the market are leveraging technologies that help improve patient communication, optimize administrative processes, and facilitate virtual consultations, supporting the growth of the market.

Major Trends in the U.S. Concierge Medicine Market

Shortage of Primary Care Physicians:

There is a shortage of primary care physicians in the U.S., which is a major factor fueling the growth of the market. Primary care physicians are the most visited healthcare professionals by people seeking urgent medical attention. The shortage of primary care physicians leads to inconvenience and long waiting times for appointments, which further exacerbates conditions. McKinsey & Company had estimated that there would be a shortage of up to 64,000 primary care physicians in the U.S. by the end of 2024, and the deficit could grow to up to 86,000 by 2036.

Emphasis on Preventive Care:

The concierge medicine approach is more personal and patient-centric when it comes to preventive care. The concierge professionals have a comparatively small number of patients, which helps them provide personal attention, dedicate more time, understand medical history, and create customized treatment plans for individual patients. Understanding the patient's lifestyle and medical and family health history makes it easier for these professionals to create a customized treatment plan.

It encourages a collaborative approach to healthcare services between physicians and patients. Concierge medicine services offer a subscription-based model that functions according to the patient's convenience. They also provide timely screening tests, vaccinations, and other preventive healthcare services. The rising awareness amongst the population regarding preventive healthcare services is driving the growth of the market.

Rise of Telemedicine:

With the growing awareness of the benefits of telemedicine, there is a high adoption rate of telemedicine services. Telemedicine allows patients to connect with healthcare professionals from the comfort of their home or office. This convenience factor further improves patient outcomes. Utilizing telemedicine allows concierge medicine services to improve accessibility. This makes it a popular choice that is suited for patients with non-emergency healthcare requirements. The improvement and integration of electronic health records help streamline patient management with the availability of medical history and other information, which helps concierge medical professionals update and obtain necessary patient information.

Geographical Insights

The U.S. concierge medicine market continues to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to several factors. Firstly, the increase in the number of patients and the rising geriatric population requiring primary healthcare services. Secondly, well-established healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure and the rising integration of advanced technologies. In addition, patients are increasingly seeking more personalized healthcare experiences. The approach of concierge medicine eliminates long waiting times for appointments and inconvenience, providing a more tailored approach.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the acceptance of telemedicine and telehealth has increased on an unprecedented scale. The easy accessibility and availability of qualified medical professionals and the convenience of time and place are making concierge medicine a popular alternative for people. The growing geriatric population and rising incidences of chronic diseases that require primary care are further boosting the demand for concierge medicine. In addition, people are becoming more aware of the benefits of this proactive approach, leading to its high acceptance and contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation

Ownership Insights

The group segment dominated the U.S. concierge medicine market with the largest share in 2024. This plan provides coverage for a group of members. The companies in the group segment provide a membership-based care model affiliating with many qualified and experienced physicians and clinicians. This membership model offers legal compliance, marketing, and enhanced patient communication. Many physicians choose to work in unison with the concierge care business. Many features like enhanced medical examination, travel care, wellness, life coaching, visitor care, VIP rooms, and care coordination are offered by companies for patients. This ownership reduces overhead costs through shared resources and offers various services, enhancing patient satisfaction.

Application Insights

The primary care segment registered dominance in 2024. This is mainly due to the rise in demand for preventative and primary care services. The benefit of overseeing a smaller number of patients allows physicians to focus and dedicate time to understanding the patient’s needs and history. For primary care physicians, concierge medicine offers work-life balance, and they can provide customized and personalized health services to their patients.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The U.S. concierge medicine market is growing steadily. The market is highly competitive, as various market players are making efforts to expand their footprints worldwide. Some of the key players operating in the market include Signature MD, PD/GO, Peninsula Doctor, U.S. San Diego Health, Crossover Health, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Destination Health, PartnerMD, Cambell Family Medicine, Priority Physicians, Inc., Concierge Consultants & Cardiology, MDVIP, and Specialdocs Consultants, LLC.

Recent Developments in the Market

• In December 2024, Twin sisters Dr. Lara Baatenburg and Dr. Jana Baatenburg opened Concierge Medicine of West Michigan at 6741 E Fulton St. This facility aims to update the primary care model and offer a personalized, membership-based healthcare service to enhance patient convenience and satisfaction.

• In October 2024, Cleveland Clinic announced its plan to expand care through concierge medicine and executive health practices in Nevada. The clinic is set to begin seeing patients in the third quarter of 2025 or 2026.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Ownership

• Group

• Standalone

By Application

• Primary Care

• Pediatrics

• Internal Medicine

• Psychiatry

• Cardiology

• Osteopathy

• Others

