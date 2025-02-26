Cancer Stem Cells Market Size Surges USD 8.04 Bn by 2034 Driven by Emerging Trends

The global cancer stem cells market size is surpassed USD 3.2 billion in 2024, rise to USD 3.51 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach expand USD 8.04 billion by 2034. The market is increasing at a CAGR of 9.64% between 2025 and 2034.

The rising demand for effective cancer therapies and the increasing investments in R&D activities boost the growth of the cancer stem cells market.

Market Overview

A tiny cluster of cells within a tumor is known as cancer stem cells (CSCs). These cells are distinct because of their capacity for unceasing growth and self-renewal. Cancer stem cells help preserve tumor heterogeneity, along with the promotion of tumorigenesis and metastasis. These cells play a major role in cancer research and treatments like chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Applications of cancer stem cells in immuno-reconstitution have proven effective for the regeneration of tissues and also serve as delivery systems for cancer therapies. The major factor boosting the growth of this market is a notable increase in the number of cancer cases across the world. Rising investments by government and public sectors in cancer research programs to accelerate the development of innovative treatments are contributing to market expansion.

Major Trends in the Cancer Stem Cells Market

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer:

There has been a steady increase in the number of people being affected by cancer across the world. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there will be more than 35 million new cases of cancer worldwide in 2050, a significant rise from 20 million cancer cases in 2022. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death, boosting the need for novel drugs and treatments, including those targeting cancer stem cells. This further encourages investments and funding for research and development activities all over the world. The rising support from the government to boost stem cell research is another major factor boosting the growth of the market.

Rising Investments and Funding for Cancer Rresearch

The increasing number of cancer cases has prompted the need for innovative technologies to develop novel drugs and treatments. There has been a rise in funding for research and development activities related to cancer. The growing number of clinical trials further supports research programs and drives market growth.

For example, according to the American Association of Cancer Research, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) helped more than 14,000 patients enroll in clinical studies in the U.S. in 2024 through its two largest clinical trials programs. Such large-scale programs are made possible through sufficient funding, allowing researchers to get better outcomes. Such investments also help develop innovative and enhanced cancer treatments that target cancer stem cells, influencing the market.

Technological Advancements

Technological advances create immense opportunities in the market. Innovations in technologies, such as genetic engineering, molecular profiling, and imaging, enhance the study and understanding of cancer stem cells. These innovations further help develop effective therapeutics for cancer.

Insights from Key Regions

Leading the Charge: North America’s Dominance in the Cancer Stem Cells Market

North America held the largest share of 44% market in 2023. There are several factors that contributed to the region’s stronghold on the market. Firstly, the presence of well-known healthcare and biotechnology organizations that are engaged in research of cancer stem cells. Secondly, there is a well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced research facilities that support cancer stem cell research. Moreover, the rise in the number of cases of breast, lung, and blood cancer has prompted the need for stem cell therapies, contributing to market expansion.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the North American cancer stem cells market. The prevalence of cancer and the mortality rate associated with it is rising steadily in the U.S., boosting the demand for innovative therapies that target cancer stem cells. For instance, the American Cancer Society predicted approximately 611,720 cancer deaths in 2024 in the U.S. The country is at the forefront of technological advancements in cancer research, enhancing the understanding of cancer stem cells. In addition, the U.S. government is providing funding for cancer research programs to develop effective stem cell therapies influencing the market.

Asia Pacific’s Rapid Growth in the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market. The increasing expenditure by governments to advance healthcare infrastructure is one of the major factors influencing the market. Governments of various Asian countries are investing heavily in research and development activities, which further contribute to market growth. China is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the Asia Pacific cancer stem cells market. The increasing prevalence of cancer in the country is prompting investments in cancer research. In addition, India is also flourishing in the market. With the growing burden of cancer, the Indian government is making efforts to support cancer research and promote stem cell and gene therapies.

• For instance, in April 2024, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, launched India’s first home-grown gene therapy for cancer at IIT Bombay. This marks a major breakthrough in the battle against cancer.

Market Segmentation

Mode of Action Insights

The targeted cancerous stem cells (CSCs) segment registered dominance in 2024. This is mainly due to the rise in research activities for CSCs to comprehend the behavior of these cells. Many treatment approaches have been created to target the cancerous stem cells to stop the patient from relapsing. Moreover, the rise in efforts to develop novel therapies that target CSCs supports segmental growth.

On the other hand, the stem cell-based cancer therapy segment is likely to grow rapidly in the coming years. Since these therapies have proven effective in treating or managing cancer symptoms, governments of various countries are investing in research and development of these therapies, boosting segmental growth.

Cancer Form Insights

The breast cancer segment led the cancer stem cells market in 2024. This is mainly due to the significant rise in the number of cases of breast cancer worldwide. According to the WHO, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and about 670,000 died from the disease worldwide in 2022. This increased burden has prompted various health and research organizations to invest in research to identify underlying causes of breast cancer. Moreover, the lung cancer segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate over the studied period. The cases of lung malignancy are on the rise across the world. This, in turn, propels the demand for stem cell therapies, supporting segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The cancer stem cells market is evolving rapidly, with 2024 witnessing notable efforts and a dynamic competitive landscape. The market is highly competitive, as numerous companies are making efforts to bring innovations to the market. Key players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bionomics, Lonza, The Menarini Group, Miltenyi Biotec, PromoCell GmbH, MacroGenics, Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies., Sino Biological, Inc., and Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

In October 2024, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH (AOP Health) began investigating a new approach targeting cancer stem cells. The first patient was included in the phase I clinical trial SERONCO-1, in which a substance with a new and unique mechanism of action (first-in-class) is being investigated. Martin Steinhart, CEO of AOP Health said, “We are committed to AOP Health's founding idea of creating solutions for unmet patient needs in rare indications. We take this idea seriously, demonstrated by our investment of 25 million euros a year in research and development.”

Recent Developments

• In November 2024, a team of researchers at the University of Birmingham made a breakthrough in stem cell transplant research for blood cancer patients. The researchers identified a target that could reduce the risk of graft-versus-host disease post the stem cell transplant procedure.

• In November 2024, the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institute of Food and Drug Safety Evaluation (NIFDS) of the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced the signing of a MoU. This agreement solidifies the role of these two institutions in advancing prevention, treatment and diagnosis of cancer on a global scale.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Mode of Action

• Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs)

• By Anti-CSC Therapeutics

• Pathway Inhibitors

• WNT Signaling Pathway

• Hedgehog Signaling Pathway

• Notch Signaling Pathway

• Others

• Surface Marker-based

• Immuno-evasion & Targeting Tumor Microenvironment

• Nanoparticle-based Therapies

• Others

• By Products

• Cell-Culturing

• Cell-Separation

• Cell Analysis

• Molecular Analysis

• Others

• Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy

• Autologous SC Transplant

• Allogeneic SC Transplant

By Cancer Form

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Brain Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Bladder Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

