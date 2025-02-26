Multiomics Market Size Projected to Expand USD 11.46 Billion by 2034

The global multiomics market size to rise from USD 2.76 in 2024, grew to USD 3.18 billion in 2025, and is expected to climb around USD 11.46 billion by 2034. The market is increasing at a CAGR of 15.32% between 2024 and 2034. The rising utilization of multiomics in research and development activities to better understand disease mechanisms contributes to market growth.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5377

Market Overview

Multiomics refers to integrating and analyzing omics data across various biological levels. The data related to genomics, epigenetics, proteomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics helps researchers understand the entire picture of molecular alterations in underlying illnesses, normal development, and cellular response. Multiomics has the capability to bridge the knowledge gap between various diseases and human health. There are ongoing efforts through research and development for the production and evaluation of disease data.

Multiomics (multiple omics) have numerous applications ranging from better understanding chronic and non-communicable diseases, comprehension of host pathogens and infectious diseases, and developing customized therapy. The multiomics market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising demand for single cell multiomics. Advancements in technology for omics are a significant factor supporting market growth. Genomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics are widely utilized for different healthcare purposes. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is boosting the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Multiomics helps in understanding disease mechanisms, leading to better treatment options.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Major Trends in the Multiomics Market

Increased Investments in Research and Development:

The steady increase in investments toward research and development of multiomics is a key factor driving the growth of this market. Many government agencies and leading market players are increasing their funding for research related to disease studies. For instance, in September 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) established the Multiomics for Health and Disease Consortium. The NIH awarded approximately US$ 11 million in the consortium’s first year of funding to advance the generation and analysis of “multi-omic” data for human health research.

The NIH will award approximately US$ 50.3 million to the consortium over the next five years. This funding is awarded jointly with other U.S. Government agencies like the National Cance Institute (NCI), the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), and the National Institute of Environmental Health (NIEHS). Such funding plays a crucial role in the development of new technologies for multiomics, contributing to market expansion.

Demand for Personalized Medicine:

With the growing burden of chronic diseases worldwide, there is a rapid shift toward personalized medicine. Multiomics plays a crucial role in understanding disease mechanisms, allowing healthcare professionals to tailor treatments based on individual patient’s unique biological profiles. This tailored approach further enhances treatment efficiency and patient outcomes.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements have been an important factor driving the growth of the multiomics market. Innovations in data analytics, bioinformatics, and sequencing technologies have made it possible to generate and analyze large volumes of data from various omics. Integration of advanced and innovative technologies like data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled in-depth analysis of individual cells. These advancements provide detailed insight into metabolomics, transcriptomics, genomics, and proteomics, allowing researchers to gain an extensive understanding of biological systems. Improvements in technology have enabled the development of new tools and technologies that offer efficient as well as accurate analysis of complex biological data.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Insights from Key Regions

Why North America Stands Out in the Multiomics Market?

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024. The presence of a large number of market players is a major factor in supporting the region’s dominance. The region is likely to continue its growth trajectory in the next few years. Leading players and research institutes in the region are making efforts to bring innovations in multiomics technologies. The rising investments in research and development activities, along with favorable support from the regulatory agencies and well-established healthcare infrastructure, are further contributing to regional market growth.

The U.S. plays an important role in the North American multiomics market. The increasing demand for comprehensive biological insights and technological advancements in multiomics technologies are fueling the growth of the market. The rising demand for personalized therapeutics further boosts the demand for multiomics approaches. Collaborations between academic and research institutions and key market players further support market growth.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The increasing government investments in biomedical research activities is one of the major factors boosting market growth. Countries like China, India, and Japan are expected to lead the Asia Pacific multiomics market. In China and India, the adoption of metagenomics has increased for various applications. Ongoing efforts to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and discover targeted therapies for various diseases contribute to market expansion. In addition, with the growing population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for healthcare services is increasing, supporting market growth.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Market Segmentation

Product & Service Insights

The product segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. Products like consumables, software, and instruments play a crucial role in experiments. The rise in the number of research activities focusing on disease studies contributes to segmental growth. These products help in data analysis during research.

Type Insights

The bulk multiomics segment led the multiomics market in 2024. Advancements in sequencing technology have enabled the creation of bulk as well as single-cell profiling techniques, which are being widely utilized in biological and clinical studies. Through the use of bulk sequencing techniques, every sample is clarified at the level of the cell population, helping yield the average profile of many cells. Advantages associated with bulk multiomics, such as affordable large-scale sample dissection and simple experimental process, further support segmental growth. On the other hand, the single-cell multiomics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. Innovations in single-cell isolation and barcoding technologies allow the characterization of cells at the single-cell levels, contributing to segmental growth.

Platform Insights

The genomics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The rise in investments in research has accelerated the development of genomics medicine. Genomics has a wide scope of applications and is being utilized in the treatment of infectious diseases, rare disorders, cancer, and pharmacology. The heightened demand for personalized medicine, targeted therapies, and gene therapies augmented the segment. On the other hand, the metabolomics segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the studied period. This developing technology enables thorough examination of metabolites in a biological material that can boost the development of precision medicine.

Application Insights

The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024. This is mainly due to a significant rise in the prevalence of cancer worldwide, which created a necessity for innovative and effective treatment. Multiomic techniques combine several omics datasets produced by the sane individual, which helps a deep understanding of the molecular and clinical characteristics of malignancies. This further helps in the characterization of subtypes of cancer, improving prognosis and treatments.

End-use Insights

The academic & research institutes segment dominated the market with the major share in 2024. These institutions focus on research and integrating advanced technologies to speed up the processes. The rise in funding for research and development activities further supported segmental growth. Moreover, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is likely to expand at a significant rate in the coming years. This is mainly due to the rising participation of these companies in research and development activities to develop novel and innovative therapies.

Competitive Landscape

The multiomics market is evolving rapidly, as prominent market players are making efforts to bring innovations to the market. Key players operating in the market include BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc, Danaher (Beckman Coulter), PerkinElmer, Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and BGI Genomics.

Recent Developments

• In December 2024, DNAnexus and Panomics announced that they have entered into a strategic collaboration to deliver comprehensive and interactive multiomics data solutions for biopharmaceutical organizations.

• In June 2024, Mission Bio unveiled its First Single-Cell Multiple Myeloma Multiomics Solution. This launch is aimed at the transformation of translational research and therapy development.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

• DNA Diagnostics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/dna-diagnostics-market-sizing

• Synthetic Biology Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/synthetic-biology-market-sizing

• DNA Sequencing Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/dna-sequencing-market-sizing

• Long Read Sequencing Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/long-read-sequencing-market-sizing

• Flow Cytometry Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/flow-cytometry-market-sizing

• Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/core-clinical-molecular-diagnostics-market-sizing

• Plasma Fractionation Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/plasma-fractionation-market-sizing

• Sterile Antimicrobial Gel Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/sterile-antimicrobial-gel-market-sizing

• Nonspecific Endonuclease Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/nonspecific-endonuclease-market-sizing

• Gene Synthesis Service Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/gene-synthesis-service-market-sizing

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product & Service

• Products

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Software

• Services

By Type

• Bulk Multiomics

• Single-cell Multiomics

By Platform

• Genomics

• Metabolomics

• Transcriptomics

• Proteomics

• Integrated Omics Platforms

By Application

• Cell Biology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Immunology

By End-use

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Multiomics Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/multiomics-market-sizing

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5377

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare