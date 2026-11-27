KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Implementation of significant operational efficiency and cost-containment measures aimed at reducing the Company's cash burn rate, optimizing resource allocation and extending its financial runway.

Continued strategic focus on advancing the development of Thykamine™ and unlocking its full therapeutic and commercial potential, with the objective of maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Active pursuit of multiple financing alternatives, including Canadian private placements and a potential listing on a U.S. stock exchange, to strengthen the Company's financial position, broaden access to capital markets and support its strategic growth objectives.

Net loss of $625,925 for the quarter ended July 31, 2026.

Net loss of $6.4 million for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026.

QUEBEC, Nov. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Devonian Health Group Inc. (TSXV: GSD) (OTCQB: DVHGF) ("Devonian" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative botanical therapeutics targeting fibro-inflammatory diseases, is announcing its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2026.

Management Comments

"The Company remains focused on advancing the development of Thykamine™ and unlocking its full therapeutic and commercial potential, with the objective of maximizing long-term shareholder value. To support this strategy, the Company is actively pursuing various financing alternatives, including private placements and a potential listing on a U.S. stock exchange, to secure the capital necessary to advance its development programs, achieve key strategic milestones and capitalize on business development opportunities." said Dr. André P. Boulet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Devonian.

Financial Highlights

(all amounts are in Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended July 31, 2026

For the three-month period ended July 31, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $625,925, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $374,964, or $0.15 per share, for the corresponding period in 2025. The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily attributable to lower gross margins generated by the pharmaceutical distribution activities of the Company's subsidiary, Altius Healthcare Group LP ("Altius"), primarily reflecting the expiration and non-renewal of the Pantoprazole Magnesium distribution agreement, as well as a decrease in interest income. These factors were partially offset by lower selling and administrative expenses and an increase in refundable R&D tax credits recognized during the quarter.

Distribution revenues for the fourth quarter amounted to $74 thousand, compared to $1.3 million for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was primarily attributable to the previously announced expiration and non-renewal of the Pantoprazole Magnesium distribution agreement in April 2026, which significantly reduced revenues from the Company's pharmaceutical distribution activities through its Altius division.

Fiscal Year ended July 31, 2026

For the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2026, the Company recorded a net loss of $6.4 million, or $2.30 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million, or $2.43 per share, for the corresponding period in 2025. While the net loss for fiscal 2026 increased slightly compared to the previous fiscal year, the net loss per share decreased.

The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily attributable to a $5.4 million increase in loss from operations and a $0.2 million decrease in interest income. These increases were partially offset by the absence of $4.8 million in non-cash, non-recurring impairment charges recognized in the previous fiscal year, comprising a $4.6 million goodwill impairment and a $0.2 million intellectual property impairment, both directly related to the Altius pharmaceutical distribution business, as well as a $0.4 million decrease in income tax expense.

For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, distribution revenues amounted to $1.8 million, compared to $23.6 million in the previous fiscal year. This year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the expiration of the licensing agreements for the distribution of Pantoprazole Magnesium and Dexlansoprazole. The Company continues to distribute Cléo-35® through its Altius division and remains committed to rebuilding its sales, while maintaining its primary strategic focus on advancing the development of Thykamine™ and unlocking its full therapeutic and commercial potential.

For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, research and development expenses, net of refundable R&D tax credits, amounted to $0.9 million, compared to $2.0 million for the previous fiscal year. This decrease is primarily attributable to the implementation of cost-control measures, disciplined resource allocation, and the strategic planning and phased execution of activities related to the Thykamine™ Phase II/III clinical study in pediatric atopic dermatitis and the clinical study for the prevention of radiodermatitis. The Company also continued to advance preclinical studies supporting potential new therapeutic applications of Thykamine™, while optimizing research expenditures and benefiting from refundable R&D tax credits.

Cash position and financing

As of July 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.2 million, compared to $7.0 million as of July 31, 2025. During the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2026, the Company used $8.9 million in cash for operating activities. These cash outflows were partially offset by financing proceeds of $2.0 million from two private placements completed during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and an additional $0.1 million generated through the exercise of subscription warrants during the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

The Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended July 31, 2026 and 2025, together with the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), are available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Investor Centre section of the Corporation's website at https://groupedevonian.com/investor-center/financial-reports/.

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian's SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large Phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. The Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ technology platforms are supported by a patent portfolio with issued patents spanning key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical late-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune fibroinflammatory disease with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of fibroinflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to atopic dermatitis, radiodermatitis and ulcerative colitis.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the-art extraction facility. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSXV (TSXV: GSD) and currently quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, please visit our website: www.groupedevonian.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation's financial position, liquidity, capital requirements, anticipated cash burn rate, the expected benefits of its operational and cost-containment measures, its ability to secure additional financing, including through private placements and a potential listing on a U.S. stock exchange, and its ability to advance the development of Thykamine™ and realize its therapeutic and commercial potential. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the availability of capital, prevailing capital market conditions, regulatory requirements, clinical development outcomes and the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements and are encouraged to review the risk factors and uncertainties described in the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements, accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), and other continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements concerning the ongoing efforts to obtain the proposed listing of the Company's common shares and warrants on the NYSE American, the potential completion of the Company's initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering"), the proposed trading symbols, the required regulatory approvals, the potential dates for the commencement of trading and the closing of the Offering, and, more generally, statements included under the heading "About Devonian," constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release. They can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "will," or similar expressions, including their negative forms or grammatical variations, which indicate that certain events or outcomes may occur or be achieved.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, the Company's ability to complete the Offering and the proposed listing on the NYSE American, obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, including those of the NYSE American LLC and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), as well as uncertainties regarding the timing, size and final terms of the Offering. There can be no assurance that the Offering or the listing on the NYSE American will be completed, or that the Company's anticipated objectives and timelines will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of informing readers of management's expectations and plans regarding the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as a number of significant risk factors and future events could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by the cautionary statements contained in the Company's other filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement relating to the Offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material differences between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE Devonian Health Group Inc.