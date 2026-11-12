Delcath Systems to Be Featured on “Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew” in Segment Highlighting Advances in Liver-Directed Cancer Treatment

“Precision Oncology: Changing the Game for Metastatic Liver Cancer” to air Sunday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 pm PT on Fox Business

QUEENSBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers, today announced that the Company will be featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew in a segment titled “Precision Oncology: Changing the Game for Metastatic Liver Cancer.” The segment is scheduled to air nationally on Sunday, November 15, 2026. A podcast is also expected to be released following the television broadcast.

How to Watch

Program: Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew

Episode title: Mario & Courtney Lopez: Health From the Inside Out

Network: FOX Business Network

FOX Business Network Air date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Sunday, November 15, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 pm PT

Episodes of Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew are also available following broadcast on HealthUncensoredTV.com and the show’s YouTube channel.

The program includes a discussion of percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), a liver-directed approach that delivers high-dose chemotherapy directly to the liver while filtering the blood before it is returned to systemic circulation, limiting systemic exposure. Delcath’s Hepatic Delivery System is designed for use in this procedure. The program takes viewers inside a treatment center.

Gerard Michel, Chief Executive Officer of Delcath Systems, Inc. and Dr. Sachin Modi, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at University Hospital Southampton in the United Kingdom are both featured in the segment. Utilizing Delcath’s Hepatic Delivery System, University Hospital Southampton has performed more than 500 PHP procedures.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company’s proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT™ (HEPZATO (melphalan) for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System) in the United States and CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan in Europe, are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure during a percutaneous hepatic perfusion procedure.

HEPZATO KIT is approved in the United States as a liver-directed treatment for adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) with unresectable hepatic metastases affecting less than 50% of the liver and no extrahepatic disease, or extrahepatic disease limited to the bone, lymph nodes, subcutaneous tissues, or lung that is amenable to resection or radiation.

For more information about Delcath Systems, Inc., visit the Company’s website.

Important Safety Information

HEPZATO KIT carries a boxed warning for severe peri-procedural complications and myelosuppression and is available only through a restricted program under the HEPZATO KIT REMS. Severe peri-procedural complications, including hemorrhage, hepatocellular injury and thromboembolic events, may occur. Myelosuppression can result in severe infection, bleeding or symptomatic anemia.

Please see the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for HEPZATO KIT.

Investor Relations

ICR Healthcare

investorrelations@delcath.com