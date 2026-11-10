Decoy Therapeutics Named “R&D Solution of the Year” in 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards

Recognition highlights the IMP³ACT™ platform and Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), single drugs designed to work across many viruses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOY), a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), today announced it has been named “R&D Solution of the Year” in the sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. BioTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the world.

The recognition follows Decoy’s third quarter progress, in which its optimized pan-coronavirus lead showed once-weekly dosing potential in preclinical studies. Decoy expects to file a CTA or IND in the second half of 2027 to begin a Phase 1 trial.

The award recognizes Decoy’s IMP³ACT platform, which combines AI-enabled design with rapid synthesis to create peptide conjugate antivirals. D-MAVs are designed to block membrane fusion, the entry step that many enveloped viruses use to infect cells, so that one drug can address many viruses.

Decoy’s intranasal pan-coronavirus program, DCOY-CoV, is advancing toward the clinic for the patients most at risk from respiratory viruses, starting with people living with COPD, as well as immunocompromised patients and transplant recipients.

“Recognition like this matters when it reflects real progress, and this year we’ve made a lot of it,” said Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics. “Our optimized lead has shown the potential for once-weekly dosing in preclinical studies, and we’re lining up the manufacturing and clinical partners to take it toward the clinic. It’s good to see independent reviewers recognize the R&D behind that work.”

About Decoy Therapeutics

Decoy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, enabling a single, adaptable drug to work across many viruses. Built on the proprietary IMP³ACT platform, which combines AI-enabled design and rapid synthesis, Decoy develops peptide antivirals designed to move faster toward the clinic and expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. The company’s lead candidates target many respiratory viruses, addressing the health and societal burden of viral disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy’s products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP³ACT™ platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy’s actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

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