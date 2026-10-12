Danish company biosuite introduces biotech procurement software to track outsourced R&D commitments

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Danish software company biosuite (biosuite.io) has introduced a procurement and spend management platform designed to help small and growing biotech companies track financial commitments to contract research organizations (CROs) and other external service providers.

For biotech finance teams, what has been invoiced may represent only part of what has already been committed. Research activities are often outsourced under contracts that span multiple milestones, amendments and payment schedules, and financial commitments can arise months or years before the corresponding invoices arrive. This makes it difficult to maintain an accurate overview of outstanding obligations.

The idea for biosuite came from founder Patrick Dirchsen’s experience working in finance at an early-stage biotech company.

“Keeping track of what had been invoiced was one thing. Understanding what we had already committed to spend was often much harder,” said Dirchsen. “Contracts, purchase orders and invoices were spread across different files and systems. I wanted to make that information easier to connect, especially for smaller biotech teams without dedicated procurement departments.”

biosuite connects supplier contracts, change orders, purchase orders, approvals and invoices in one system, giving finance and operations teams visibility into committed spend, invoiced spend and remaining contract value.

Rather than replacing accounting systems, biosuite makes financial commitments under supplier contracts visible alongside recorded spending.

The platform is available to biotech companies in Europe and the United States. Biotech teams can watch a product demo at https://biosuite.io/demo.

About biosuite

biosuite ApS is a Danish company founded in 2026. The company provides procurement and spend management software for small and growing biotech companies.

Website: https://biosuite.io

Media Contact

Patrick Dirchsen

Founder & CEO

patrick@biosuite.io