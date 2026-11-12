CytoDyn Announces $5 Million Private Investment to Advance Leronlimab in Colorectal Cancer and Other Solid Tumors

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including colorectal cancer (CRC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), today announced that a private investor has made an additional $5 million investment into the Company in support of its clinical development of leronlimab.

The investor, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, has previously invested in the Company and has a longstanding interest in advancing innovative cancer therapies and improving patient access to promising treatment approaches. The investment was completed at a purchase price of $0.24 per common share, with no accompanying warrants, resulting in total proceeds of $5 million. The proceeds will support further development of the Company's colorectal cancer program, building on emerging findings from its CLOVER study, while also furthering the exploration of leronlimab in earlier lines of treatment and other oncology indications, including TNBC, pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma.

“We are grateful for this investor’s continued confidence in leronlimab and commitment to supporting the development of new treatment options for patients with cancer,” said Robert E. Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn. “We believe this investment reflects support for CytoDyn’s recent data, as well as the emerging scientific and clinical evidence supporting leronlimab's therapeutic potential across multiple solid-tumor indications. The investment comes at an important time as we continue to build on emerging clinical findings and advance the development of leronlimab across multiple solid tumors. This support will help us advance our clinical and translational research efforts as we continue to generate the evidence needed to inform future regulatory pathways.”

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, mechanism of action, clinical development programs, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Contact

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com

Media Contacts

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

CytoDyn@russopartnersllc.com