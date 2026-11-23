PSMA-targeted PET/CT diagnostic imaging agent is being studied in staging and biochemical recurrence settings

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium™, a global leader in nuclear medicine, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to its investigational copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted diagnostic agent being studied for positron emission tomography (PET) / computed tomography (CT) imaging in patients with prostate cancer in the initial staging and biochemical recurrence settings.

The FDA’s Fast Track process helps to facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs that have the potential to address an unmet medical need for a serious condition. Fast Track Designation allows for more frequent meetings and communication with FDA about the drug’s development, eligibility for rolling review of the drug’s New Drug Application (NDA) by FDA and may open the door for additional expedited measures if certain criteria are met.

Curium is applying its established copper-64 manufacturing and distribution capabilities to the development of copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T, with the goal of bringing the benefits of the copper isotope in PET imaging to more patients.

Michael Patterson, Curium North America’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Patients with prostate cancer and their care teams are at the heart of our goal to broaden access to PSMA-targeted imaging. Fast Track Designation is an important step as we develop investigational copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T and evaluate its potential role in prostate cancer imaging. For the past six years, we have reliably manufactured and supplied the first commercially available copper-64 diagnostic agent in the U.S. for patients with rare neuroendocrine tumors. We are building on that experience, with a focus on the needs of patients and the clinicians who care for them, as we advance this investigational program.”

Dr. Neal D. Shore, MD, FACS, START Cancer Research, Head of GU Oncology and Radiopharm, said: “For patients with prostate cancer and their care teams, understanding the location and extent of disease is critical to appropriate treatment planning. The clinical studies of Cu64 PSMA I&T are evaluating its potential utility in imaging patients with newly diagnosed prostate cancer at risk for metastasis as well as those with recurrent disease. The FDA Fast Track designation is encouraging and highlights the need for additional diagnostic imaging options for patients with prostate cancer. These studies will help establish its diagnostic performance and further define its potential role in patient care.”

About Copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T

Copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T is an investigational radiopharmaceutical that combines a PSMA-targeting molecule with the radioisotope copper-64 for PET imaging of prostate cancer. Its clinical development program includes SOLAR-STAGE, evaluating diagnostic performance in initial staging of men with newly diagnosed unfavorable intermediate-risk, high-risk, or very high-risk prostate cancer, and SOLAR-RECUR, evaluating diagnostic performance in men with suspected biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer.

Copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T is investigational and has not been approved by FDA. Its safety and effectiveness have not been established.

About Curium™

Curium™ is a leading global radiopharmaceutical leader driving innovation in nuclear medicine to change patients’ lives. With an industry heritage dating back more than 100 years, Curium™ has proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,800 employees, and more than 80 manufacturing sites globally, Curium™ is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products that advance patient care.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campbell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com