CollectiveMinds LLC Supports the Appointment of J.D. Mowery to Argonaut Manufacturing Services Board of Directors

Life sciences executive search firm partners with Telegraph Hill Partners to identify an independent director with extensive biopharmaceutical manufacturing and operations experience.

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollectiveMinds LLC, a retained executive search firm specializing in life sciences and healthcare, today announced its role in supporting Telegraph Hill Partners (THP) in identifying independent director candidates for Argonaut Manufacturing Services, including J.D. Mowery, who has been appointed to Argonaut's Board of Directors. Argonaut, a portfolio company of THP and NewVale Capital and a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing sterile fill-finish services for injectable biologics and pharmaceuticals, announced the appointment on September 30, 2026.

CollectiveMinds partnered with the board to identify candidates with deep general management, CEO, and operations experience to support Argonaut's continued growth.

"A board search starts with understanding the experience and perspective a company needs for its next stage," said Tara Kochis, CEO and Founder of CollectiveMinds. "J.D. brings leadership experience on both sides of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, from companies developing therapies to the CDMOs producing them. That perspective, combined with his knowledge of Argonaut through the KBI partnership, made him a strong fit. The right board member changes what a company can see coming, and J.D. brings exactly that to Argonaut."

Mowery brings more than two decades of leadership experience across global biopharmaceutical manufacturing, CDMO operations, and biotechnology. Most recently, he served as President of the global CDMO division at Bora Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he served as President and CEO of KBI Biopharma and as a Corporate Officer of its parent company, JSR Corporation.

His career includes senior operational leadership roles at AGC Biologics, Juno Therapeutics, and Lonza, spanning biologics, cell therapy, and aseptic manufacturing. He has led organizations through capacity expansion and the transition from clinical development to commercial manufacturing.

"J.D.'s experience with both innovator companies and CDMOs brings valuable perspective and operational expertise to Argonaut's board," said Alex Herzick, Board Member at Argonaut Manufacturing Services. "He will be an excellent complement to our talented management team and further strengthen the company's position as a leading, customer- and quality-focused sterile fill-finish partner."

Mowery also serves in board and advisory roles across aseptic manufacturing, life sciences infrastructure, automation, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology.

About CollectiveMinds

CollectiveMinds LLC is a retained executive search firm partnering with life sciences and healthcare companies and their investors to recruit board members, CEOs, and senior leaders. The firm combines more than 80 years of life sciences experience with machine learning to expand the candidate pool beyond established networks, then personally contacts and evaluates each candidate. Every search considers the organization's goals and culture alongside the experience and leadership approach the role requires. Learn more at collectivemindsllc.com.

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Argonaut is a California-based CDMO specializing in clinical through commercial aseptic fill-finish for injectable biologics and pharmaceuticals. Its filling capabilities support vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges. Its two isolator-based filling lines provide advanced contamination control and sterility assurance in compliance with global regulatory standards, including EU Annex 1. Learn more at argonautms.com.

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SOURCE CollectiveMinds LLC