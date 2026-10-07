Cognizant Expands AI-Enabled DevOps Capabilities for Gilead Sciences

Five-year agreement will support selected Gilead technology programs

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant announced a five-year extension of its work with Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades. Under the agreement, Cognizant will support Gilead's continued development of DevOps capabilities and the responsible application of agentic AI tools across selected technology programs.

Cognizant will apply its life sciences and technology experience to support Gilead's development and operations environment. The work is expected to focus on practical use cases intended to simplify processes, improve delivery and help Gilead's teams execute priority technology programs more efficiently.

The agreement follows more than a decade of work in which Cognizant has supported elements of Gilead's global IT infrastructure, platforms, applications and advanced analytics. The updated scope will provide additional support for selected DevOps and AI-enabled capabilities as Gilead continues to strengthen the technology foundations that underpin its business and scientific priorities.

"Our focus is on giving our teams reliable, efficient technology that helps them move important work forward," said Anna Berg Asberg, Global CIO, Gilead. "This agreement provides additional support as we strengthen our DevOps capabilities and evaluate practical, responsible uses of AI across our technology environment—all in service of our broader mission to deliver for patients."

"We value the opportunity to continue supporting Gilead's technology priorities," said Surya Gummadi, President, Americas, Cognizant. "Our work will bring together life sciences experience, DevOps capabilities and AI tools to help Gilead improve delivery across selected programs."

"This agreement allows Cognizant to apply its technology capabilities and life sciences experience in support of Gilead's priorities," said Mohammad Haque, Global Head of Intelligent Enterprise Platforms & Large Deals, Cognizant. "The work will focus on practical tools and approaches designed to support operational efficiency and program execution."

About Cognizant



Cognizant is an AI Builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

Natalie Steffen



Natalie.Steffen@Cognizant.com

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation